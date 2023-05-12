Transformers Fans Share Love For Optimus Prime
Transformers fans are showing their love for Optimus Prime this morning. Transformers: Earthspark is rolling on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ right now, and a recent episode has people remembering why they love the leader of the Autobots. As one clip makes the rounds, fans were reminded of the classic motto "Freedom is the right of all sentient beings." While some viewers might not recall that fact, Optimus is often trying to find the best solution before picking up a blaster. However, he and the Autobots will defend those in need if the time for action arises. All in all, the hero is just kind of great and the Internet is making that fact known. Check out some of the moments down below.
Here's how Nickelodeon describes the new entry in the beloved franchise: "The Malto Family's world turns upside down when the Terrans, the first Earthborn Transformers robots, spark to life. The Terrans will forge an alliance between the human Malto family and the legendary Autobots, uniting them in a shared mission."
"Freedom is the right of ALL sentient beings." #OptimusPrime #Transformers pic.twitter.com/aSxZFCs0BU— Optimus Prime (@__AutobotLeader) May 12, 2023
What's your favorite Optimus Prime moment? Let us know down in the comments!
Absolutely.
“Freedom is the right of all sentient beings.”— Akbar (@rifkibanner) April 27, 2023
So many things
“Freedom is the right of all sentient beings!!!”-Optimus Prime— Josh Bieker (@BiekerJosh) April 30, 2023
Across fandoms
Sonic is a community of all types of people. Everybody should ALWAYS be welcome. To put it in the simplest way possible:
“Freedom is the right of ALL sentient beings.” https://t.co/L66RQqqIBg— 💜Ruby Red❤️ (@PlasmaticBeyond) May 8, 2023
Straight up
What part of, “Freedom is the right of all sentient beings,” do y’all STILL not understand? 🙂— 🖤 Lord of the TORBs at RuPaul’s DragCon🖤 (@littlemisstfp) May 9, 2023
Life is about contrasts...hysterical contrasts
My favorite thing about those Transformers movies is how Optimus Prime is talking to Sam like, “We come in peace, Earthlings. Freedom is the right of all sentient beings”, and then in the next scene he is straight up ripping out a Decepticon’s spine. Jesus. #movies #Transformers pic.twitter.com/A3VWhESRip— Welcome to Jerrassic Park 🦖 (@WalkinDude78) May 10, 2023
It's a core part of the show
Transformers does not and never will support bigotry, freedom is the right of ALL sentient beings.— peashooter is missing su (@yelllowdiamond) May 11, 2023
Everyone loves the Autobots
"freedom is the right of all sentient beings"
man i love optimus prime— marisa 🌑 (@pickledgraham) May 12, 2023
That's what Optimus says
Freedom is the right of all sentient beings!— 🖤💜Venomari💜🖤 (@BlitzyTheMitzy) May 12, 2023
Everyone deserves the right to choose for themselves. pic.twitter.com/CbXWHAludY