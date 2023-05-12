Transformers Fans Share Love For Optimus Prime

Transformers fans are showing their love for Optimus Prime this morning. Transformers: Earthspark is rolling on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ right now, and a recent episode has people remembering why they love the leader of the Autobots. As one clip makes the rounds, fans were reminded of the classic motto "Freedom is the right of all sentient beings." While some viewers might not recall that fact, Optimus is often trying to find the best solution before picking up a blaster. However, he and the Autobots will defend those in need if the time for action arises. All in all, the hero is just kind of great and the Internet is making that fact known. Check out some of the moments down below.

Here's how Nickelodeon describes the new entry in the beloved franchise: "The Malto Family's world turns upside down when the Terrans, the first Earthborn Transformers robots, spark to life. The Terrans will forge an alliance between the human Malto family and the legendary Autobots, uniting them in a shared mission."

What's your favorite Optimus Prime moment? Let us know down in the comments!