Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Official Soundtrack Is Packed With Hip-Hop Classics (Exclusive)

The newest movie in the Transformers franchise is turning back the clock. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th and takes the adventure back to the 1990s. Of course, with a '90s-set film, Rise of the Beasts needs a soundtrack to match. Last week, Paramount revealed the first song from the soundtrack, an original production from Tobe Nwigwe, Nas, and Jacob Banks called "On My Soul." Now, ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the rest of the official Rise of the Beasts soundtrack, and it's full of hip-hop classics from the '90s.

Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M." is the first major track on the album, and it sets the tone for the rest of the lineup. The soundtrack includes A Tribe Called Quest's "Check the Rhime," Black Sheep's "The Choice Is Yours," LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out," and "Hypnotize" by Notorious B.I.G.

Additionally, the Rise of the Beasts soundtrack also includes some familiar Transformers sounds from the past. The "Unicron Theme" from 1986's animated Transformers: The Movie is featured on the lineup.

You can check out the full track listing below!

"Unicron Theme" from the Motion Picture Transformers: The Movie (1986)

Written by Vincent L. DiCola



from the Motion Picture Transformers: The Movie (1986) Written by Vincent L. DiCola "C.R.E.A.M."

Written by Isaac Hayes, David Porter, Gary E. Grice, Clifford Smith, Russell T. Jones, Robert F. Diggs, Dennis David Coles, Jason S. Hunter, Corey Woods & Lamont Hawkins

Performed by Wu-Tang Clan

Courtesy of Loud Records, LLC

By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment

Contains sample of "As Long As I've Got You"

Performed by The Charmels

Courtesy of Atlantic Recording Corp.

By arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing



Written by Isaac Hayes, David Porter, Gary E. Grice, Clifford Smith, Russell T. Jones, Robert F. Diggs, Dennis David Coles, Jason S. Hunter, Corey Woods & Lamont Hawkins Performed by Wu-Tang Clan Courtesy of Loud Records, LLC By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment Contains sample of "As Long As I've Got You" Performed by The Charmels Courtesy of Atlantic Recording Corp. By arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing "Check The Rhime"

Written by Roger Ball, Malcolm Duncan, Kamaal Fareed, Stephen Ferrone, Alan Gorrie, Alki Shaheed Jones, Owen McIntyre, Minne Ripperton, Richard Rudolph, James Stuart, Malik Taylor & Leon Ware

Performed by A Tribe Called Quest

Courtesy of RCA Records

By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment



Written by Roger Ball, Malcolm Duncan, Kamaal Fareed, Stephen Ferrone, Alan Gorrie, Alki Shaheed Jones, Owen McIntyre, Minne Ripperton, Richard Rudolph, James Stuart, Malik Taylor & Leon Ware Performed by A Tribe Called Quest Courtesy of RCA Records By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment "Anything (Old Skool Radio Version)"

Written by Brian Alexander Morgan, Tyrone Armstrong & Ray Anthony Smith

Performed by SWV

Courtesy of RCA Records

By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment

Contains sample of "Get Up And Dance" by Freedom

Courtesy of Malaco Records



Written by Brian Alexander Morgan, Tyrone Armstrong & Ray Anthony Smith Performed by SWV Courtesy of RCA Records By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment Contains sample of "Get Up And Dance" by Freedom Courtesy of Malaco Records "Scamba"

Written by Scott Hardy

Performed by Leslie Pintchik

Courtesy of Leslie Pintchik

License by Arrangement with Fine Gold Music



Written by Scott Hardy Performed by Leslie Pintchik Courtesy of Leslie Pintchik License by Arrangement with Fine Gold Music "Represent"

Written by Christopher E. Martin & Nasir Jones

Performed by Nas

Courtesy of Columbia Records

By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment



Written by Christopher E. Martin & Nasir Jones Performed by Nas Courtesy of Columbia Records By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment "Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat) – Agami Music Version"

Written by Ishmael R. Butler & Mary Ann Vieira

Performed by Digable Planets

Courtesy of Capitol Records

Under license from Universal Music Enterprises



Written by Ishmael R. Butler & Mary Ann Vieira Performed by Digable Planets Courtesy of Capitol Records Under license from Universal Music Enterprises "The Choice Is Yours"

Written by Andres Titus, William K. McLean, Ben Cauley, James Alexander, Allen Alvoid, Jr. Jones & Johnny Hammond

Performed by Black Sheep

Courtesy of Island Records

Under license from Universal Music Enterprises



Written by Andres Titus, William K. McLean, Ben Cauley, James Alexander, Allen Alvoid, Jr. Jones & Johnny Hammond Performed by Black Sheep Courtesy of Island Records Under license from Universal Music Enterprises "Groove Thang"

Written by Shereelynn Sarah Brown, Keir Lamont Gist, Charles C. Mims, Renée Neufville,

Patrice L. Rushen & Fred Douglas Washington



Written by Shereelynn Sarah Brown, Keir Lamont Gist, Charles C. Mims, Renée Neufville, Patrice L. Rushen & Fred Douglas Washington "Waterfalls"

Written by Patrick Brown, Marquez Ethridge, Raymon Ameer Murray, Rico Wade & Lisa Nicole Lopes



Written by Patrick Brown, Marquez Ethridge, Raymon Ameer Murray, Rico Wade & Lisa Nicole Lopes "Carnaval de Qatqa"

Traditional

Traditional "Huaylarsh"

Traditional

Traditional "Saqraz de Paucartambo Cusco"

Traditional

Traditional "Whoomp There It Is"

Written by Stephen Gibson & Cecil Lavel Glenn

Written by Stephen Gibson & Cecil Lavel Glenn "Mama Said Knock You Out (Sam Wilkes Remix)"

Written by Gregory E. Jacobs, James Todd Smith, Sylvester Stewart, Marlon Lu'Ree Williams, James Louis McCants, Leroy McCants, William Earl Collins, George Clinton, Jr. & Walter Morrison

Performed by LL Cool J

Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings under license from Universal Music Enterprises

Written by Gregory E. Jacobs, James Todd Smith, Sylvester Stewart, Marlon Lu'Ree Williams, James Louis McCants, Leroy McCants, William Earl Collins, George Clinton, Jr. & Walter Morrison Performed by LL Cool J Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings under license from Universal Music Enterprises "Arrival to Earth" from the Motion Picture Transformers (2007)

Written by Steve Jablonsky



from the Motion Picture Transformers (2007) Written by Steve Jablonsky "No Sacrifice, No Victory" from the Motion Picture Transformers (2007)

Written by Steve Jablonsky



from the Motion Picture Transformers (2007) Written by Steve Jablonsky "Ending" from the Motion Picture Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Written by Steve Jablonsky



from the Motion Picture Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) Written by Steve Jablonsky "Hypnotize"

Written by Randy Badazz Alpert, Deric Michael Angeletti, Andy W. Armer, Sean J. Combs, Ronald Anthony Lawrence & Christopher Wallace

Performed by Notorious B.I.G.

Courtesy of Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Recording Corp.

By arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing



Written by Randy Badazz Alpert, Deric Michael Angeletti, Andy W. Armer, Sean J. Combs, Ronald Anthony Lawrence & Christopher Wallace Performed by Notorious B.I.G. Courtesy of Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Recording Corp. By arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing "On My Soul"

Written by Tobe Nwigwe, Nasir Jones & Jacob Banks

Produced by The Good Stewards (Tobe Nwigwe, Nic Humes , Nick Baker)

Performed by Tobe Nwigwe, Nas & Jacob Banks

Courtesy of Tobe Nwigwe, LLC, Mass Appeal, Paramount Music & Nobody Records



What do you think of the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts soundtrack? Let us know in the comments!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th.