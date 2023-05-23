Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Official Soundtrack Is Packed With Hip-Hop Classics (Exclusive)
The newest movie in the Transformers franchise is turning back the clock. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th and takes the adventure back to the 1990s. Of course, with a '90s-set film, Rise of the Beasts needs a soundtrack to match. Last week, Paramount revealed the first song from the soundtrack, an original production from Tobe Nwigwe, Nas, and Jacob Banks called "On My Soul." Now, ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the rest of the official Rise of the Beasts soundtrack, and it's full of hip-hop classics from the '90s.
Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M." is the first major track on the album, and it sets the tone for the rest of the lineup. The soundtrack includes A Tribe Called Quest's "Check the Rhime," Black Sheep's "The Choice Is Yours," LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out," and "Hypnotize" by Notorious B.I.G.
Additionally, the Rise of the Beasts soundtrack also includes some familiar Transformers sounds from the past. The "Unicron Theme" from 1986's animated Transformers: The Movie is featured on the lineup.
You can check out the full track listing below!
-
"Unicron Theme" from the Motion Picture Transformers: The Movie (1986)
Written by Vincent L. DiCola
-
"C.R.E.A.M."
Written by Isaac Hayes, David Porter, Gary E. Grice, Clifford Smith, Russell T. Jones, Robert F. Diggs, Dennis David Coles, Jason S. Hunter, Corey Woods & Lamont Hawkins
Performed by Wu-Tang Clan
Courtesy of Loud Records, LLC
By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment
Contains sample of "As Long As I've Got You"
Performed by The Charmels
Courtesy of Atlantic Recording Corp.
By arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing
-
"Check The Rhime"
Written by Roger Ball, Malcolm Duncan, Kamaal Fareed, Stephen Ferrone, Alan Gorrie, Alki Shaheed Jones, Owen McIntyre, Minne Ripperton, Richard Rudolph, James Stuart, Malik Taylor & Leon Ware
Performed by A Tribe Called Quest
Courtesy of RCA Records
By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment
-
"Anything (Old Skool Radio Version)"
Written by Brian Alexander Morgan, Tyrone Armstrong & Ray Anthony Smith
Performed by SWV
Courtesy of RCA Records
By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment
Contains sample of "Get Up And Dance" by Freedom
Courtesy of Malaco Records
-
"Scamba"
Written by Scott Hardy
Performed by Leslie Pintchik
Courtesy of Leslie Pintchik
License by Arrangement with Fine Gold Music
-
"Represent"
Written by Christopher E. Martin & Nasir Jones
Performed by Nas
Courtesy of Columbia Records
By arrangement with Sony Music Entertainment
-
"Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat) – Agami Music Version"
Written by Ishmael R. Butler & Mary Ann Vieira
Performed by Digable Planets
Courtesy of Capitol Records
Under license from Universal Music Enterprises
-
"The Choice Is Yours"
Written by Andres Titus, William K. McLean, Ben Cauley, James Alexander, Allen Alvoid, Jr. Jones & Johnny Hammond
Performed by Black Sheep
Courtesy of Island Records
Under license from Universal Music Enterprises
-
"Groove Thang"
Written by Shereelynn Sarah Brown, Keir Lamont Gist, Charles C. Mims, Renée Neufville,
Patrice L. Rushen & Fred Douglas Washington
-
"Waterfalls"
Written by Patrick Brown, Marquez Ethridge, Raymon Ameer Murray, Rico Wade & Lisa Nicole Lopes
-
"Carnaval de Qatqa"
Traditional
-
"Huaylarsh"
Traditional
-
"Saqraz de Paucartambo Cusco"
Traditional
-
"Whoomp There It Is"
Written by Stephen Gibson & Cecil Lavel Glenn
-
"Mama Said Knock You Out (Sam Wilkes Remix)"
Written by Gregory E. Jacobs, James Todd Smith, Sylvester Stewart, Marlon Lu'Ree Williams, James Louis McCants, Leroy McCants, William Earl Collins, George Clinton, Jr. & Walter Morrison
Performed by LL Cool J
Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings under license from Universal Music Enterprises
-
"Arrival to Earth" from the Motion Picture Transformers (2007)
Written by Steve Jablonsky
-
"No Sacrifice, No Victory" from the Motion Picture Transformers (2007)
Written by Steve Jablonsky
-
"Ending" from the Motion Picture Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
Written by Steve Jablonsky
-
"Hypnotize"
Written by Randy Badazz Alpert, Deric Michael Angeletti, Andy W. Armer, Sean J. Combs, Ronald Anthony Lawrence & Christopher Wallace
Performed by Notorious B.I.G.
Courtesy of Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Recording Corp.
By arrangement with Warner Music Group Film & TV Licensing
-
"On My Soul"
Written by Tobe Nwigwe, Nasir Jones & Jacob Banks
Produced by The Good Stewards (Tobe Nwigwe, Nic Humes , Nick Baker)
Performed by Tobe Nwigwe, Nas & Jacob Banks
Courtesy of Tobe Nwigwe, LLC, Mass Appeal, Paramount Music & Nobody Records
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th.