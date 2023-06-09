Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Ending Explained

Transformers: Rise of The Beasts has finally brought the Maximals to the silver screen and in doing so, has had the likes of Optimus Primal, Cheetor, Air Raiser, and Rhinox meet up with the first generation of bots. The latest live-action film in the Transformers franchise has also taken the opportunity to introduce the classic villain known as Unicron, a planet-eating Transformer that first appeared in the original animated movie. Clearly, there is a lot happening in this latest Energon-filled sequel, and we here at Comicbook.com wanted to break down how it all wraps.

Warning. If you have yet to check out Transformers: Rise of The Beasts, be forewarned that we’re about to dive into some serious spoiler territory. It might not be too much of a surprise to discover that the Autobots and Maximals were victorious in defeating Scourge, and by proxy, Unicron. With the lackey of the planet destroyer finding himself on the receiving end of a beating that he received from Optimus Prime, Scourge passes on from the land of the living. The “MacGuffin” of the film, the Transwarp Key, allowed Unicorn to gain a pathway to destroying the Earth but had the ability to potentially give Optimus and the Autobots a way back to Cybertron. With little options, Optimus destroys the key, saving the Earth but leaving his forces, and the Maximals stranded on Earth.

When last we see the Autobots and Maximals, the animalistic robots decide to remain in the jungles of Peru, while the Autobots return to hiding. Realizing that Unicron still functions outside of their universe, the Transformers state that they’ll be ready for his return. Of course, the biggest aspect of the ending that will have fans talking is who might be joining Optimus and company in the future of the franchise.

The final scene might get the most buzz from movie-goers as the main human character, Noah, finds himself attending a job interview. He is sat across from the interviewer, played by actor Michael Kelly, who informs him that he is part of a larger organization that handles worldwide threats and was monitoring what the protagonist was up to with the Autobots. Handing Noah his card, the man reveals that he is a part of G.I. Joe, the franchise that, much like Transformers, started as a 1980s cartoon and received two live-action feature-length films.

Noah is able to gain a super-powered suit of his own, given to him by Mirage before his death, meaning that he would make a powerful new ally to G.I. Joe. It has yet to be stated whether or not the government organization that battles Cobra will rely on the stories of the previous two films. Needless to say, this bombshell means that we might see a Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover in our future.