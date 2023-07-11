Prime Day 2023 Hasbro Deals: Star Wars, Marvel, Nerf, Transformers and More
Hasbro has action figures, Nerf blasters, board games, and other toys scattered all over Amazon's Prime Day 2023 event, but we're collecting some of the best deals going for fans of Star Wars, Marvel, Dungeons & Dragons, Transformers and more. Below you'll find a breakdown of the deals along with some of our favorite picks.
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, Transformers, and Nerf
Hasbro deals on toys in these categories fall across two main Prime Day sales – "Nerf, Hasbro Games, Transformers and more" and this Disney/Marvel/Star Wars-themed deal. You can also go directly to deals in the following categories:
- Star Wars The Black Series Prime Day Deals
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Prime Day Deals
- Marvel Legends Prime Day Deals
- Nerf Prime Day Deals
- Transformers Prime Day Deals
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Prime Day Deals
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Deals
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Magic the Gathering and D&DShop the Prime Day D&D and MTG Sale on Amazon
- Dungeons and Dragons Book Deals – Players Handbook, Monster Manual, and more up to 64% off
- Dungeon Mayhem | Dungeons & Dragons Card Game - 27% off
- D&D Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle – 30% off
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Set Booster Box – 28% off
- Magic: The Gathering Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Collector Booster Box – 29% off
- Magic The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Deck – Vampiric Bloodline - 23% off
- Magic The Gathering Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Deck - 45% off
- Magic The Gathering Strixhaven Set Booster Box - 27% off
Prime Day 2023 Deals on Hasbro Board GamesShop Prime Day Deals on Hasbro Board Games
- Operation - 30% off
- Guess Who – 28% off
- Connect 4 – 32% off
- Sorry – 32% off
- Clue – 31% off
- The Game of Life – 32% off
- Twister - 32% off
Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings Edition – 30% off
- Hasbro Monopoly Prime Day WOW Deal (7/12 at 5 – 6:30pm ET) – Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition (46% off): See on Amazon
- Hasbro Monopoly Prime Day WOW Deal (7/12 at 5 – 6:30pm ET) – Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition (46% off): See on Amazon