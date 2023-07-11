Prime Day 2023 Hasbro Deals: Star Wars, Marvel, Nerf, Transformers and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has action figures, Nerf blasters, board games, and other toys scattered all over Amazon's Prime Day 2023 event, but we're collecting some of the best deals going for fans of Star Wars, Marvel, Dungeons & Dragons, Transformers and more. Below you'll find a breakdown of the deals along with some of our favorite picks.

Prime Day 2023 Deals on Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, Transformers, and Nerf

Hasbro deals on toys in these categories fall across two main Prime Day sales – "Nerf, Hasbro Games, Transformers and more" and this Disney/Marvel/Star Wars-themed deal. You can also go directly to deals in the following categories:

Prime Day 2023 Deals on Magic the Gathering and D&D



Prime Day 2023 Deals on Hasbro Board Games



You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here via out master list. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, CBS Sports Essentials and ETOnline.