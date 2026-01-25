Disney+: Everything Coming to the Service in February 2026

It’s almost February and that means we’re come to the time of each month when streamers update their subscribers on what’s coming to their platforms with the new programming coming for the new month. Paramount+ and Netflix both already released their February offerings and now, Disney+ is giving their subscribers the heads up as well. The streamer released their February additions list this week with quite a few new offerings coming soon.

The biggest addition to the platform for February is going to be The Muppet Show. Arriving on February 4th, the Disney+ original is a new, special event for the franchise’s 50th anniversary. There are some other great additions coming up as well and you can check out a complete listing below.

February 4th

Ancient Aliens (Season 17)

The Muppet Show (Disney+ Original) – Premiere It’s “The Muppet Show!” Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!

We Call It Imagineering – Premiere Come along as we take you on an inside look at Walt Disney Imagineering. Inspired by how Walt took us along during the development of Disneyland, this new series brings you into the creative and design journey as Disney Imagineers create new, innovative experiences for guests to enjoy at Disney Parks around the world!

February 7th

Engineering Europe – Premiere This series reveals the extraordinary secrets of Europe’s engineering wonders. Filmed across six great nations, it will explore record-breaking construction projects, innovative machines and vehicles, and ingenious design. It will also reveal the hidden engineering that drives Europe’s most iconic landmarks and the people who keep them working today.

February 10th

The Artful Dodger (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming The Artful Dodger returns, and he’s in deep trouble. He’s got an appointment with the noose, he’s being hunted by new lawman, Inspector Boxer, and if he sees the woman he loves, Lady Belle, he’ll be hanged. Meanwhile, Belle is determined to forge her future in medicine, driven by ambition and a love already hanging in the balance. With Boxer competing with Jack for Belle’s affection, the crafty Fagin drags him into their most dangerous heist yet, and a killer is on the loose.

February 11th

Hey A.J.! – Premiere Inspired by children’s book author and former Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett, the upcoming new family comedy series is a whimsical and music-filled family comedy about an imaginative young girl who, along with her stuffed bunny sidekick, uses her big imagination to make ordinary life moments extraordinary.

February 13th

Arranged (Season 1)

Incas: The Rise and Fall – Premiere The rise and fall of the Inca is a story of a civilization marked by gold, power and ingenuity. From monumental cities and vast empires stretching across the Andes to dazzling treasures that inspired legends, the Incas conquered millions and reshaped South America. But their golden age ended suddenly, leaving behind mysteries, monumental ruins, and a legacy that still captivates the world.

Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – Premiere In Cartoonified, Phineas and Ferb go on wild adventures with real-life celebrities reimagined and drawn in the iconic animation style of the series.

February 14th

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) – Premiere

February 17th

RoboGobo (Season 2) – Premiere In season two of this comedy-action series for preschoolers, Team RoboGobo – Hopper, Booster, Allie, Shelly and Wingo who were adopted by kid inventor Dax – learn that their super-powered Robo-Suits can now transform into Robo-Vehicles to help them save the day.

February 18th

Armorsaurs – Premiere

Dead Girl Summer

History’s Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)

A Roommate to Die For

A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush

Storage Wars (Season 16)

Trapped in Her Dorm Room

February 26th

Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies – Premiere

February 27th

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Season 1)

Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force

Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess – First Time on Disney+

February 28th

Danger Decoded – Premiere Journey into some of the most deadly, notorious and extreme corners of the world, revealing how danger manifests in ways both spectacular and insidious. From infamous cults driven by manipulation and fear to brilliant criminals who reshape the boundaries of law and chaos, explore the dark ingenuity behind human threats. Also, examine the world’s most perilous landscapes, from treacherous roads carved through unforgiving terrain to natural disasters capable of unleashing catastrophic force. Each story breaks down the chilling histories, staggering risks, and life-or-death consequences that define these extremes. Through vivid accounts and expert insight, we decode the limits of safety and confront a deeper question: are our fears imagined or warnings of threats more real than we think?

