Tubi Is About To Lose a Movie Based on One of the Greatest Modern Animated Sitcoms

Animated sitcoms have experienced a major boom, evolving from a niche Saturday morning format into a dominant force in primetime and streaming entertainment. The landmark success of The Simpsons in the ‘80s gave way to a golden age of adult animation that has lasted through the modern TV landscape, with shows like Smiling Friends and Solar Opposites gaining plenty of attention alongside longtime hits such as South Park. Some of those have even gotten the movie treatment, with one of the greatest modern animated sitcoms getting a movie in 2022, but it’s about to stop streaming on Tubi.

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Loren Bouchard’s Bob’s Burgers is one of the best and most popular animated sitcoms currently on TV, and so it came as little surprise when The Bob’s Burgers Movie came along in 2022. The animated musical comedy film, created by Bouchard, centers around the beloved Belcher family as they work together to solve a murder mystery and save their beloved burger joint when a massive sinkhole opens in front of the restaurant. The movie hasn’t always been easy to revisit on streaming, and its availability is once again set to fluctuate after The Bob’s Burgers Movie landed on Tubi’s “leaving soon” list.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie Is a 10/10 Expansion of the Show

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An animated show getting a movie is a significant hallmark of a successful, long-running series, and The Bob’s Burgers Movie didn’t blunder the premise. The movie’s 89% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes (paired with a “Certified Fresh” 87% critic score) rivaled the main series’ average 86% Popcornmeter score, and it’s easy to see why. The movie feels like a long episode of the show and a love letter to its fans that successfully scales up Bob’s Burgers’ heartfelt humor and character-driven focus while also raising the emotional and physical stakes beyond what a standard episode can afford. There are plenty of great callbacks to the main show, even more surprising emotional moments, and of course, the exact type of humor you’d expect from the Belchers, and the musical numbers are pretty great (be prepared for “Sunny Side Up Summer” to be stuck in your head on repeat).

The Bob’s Burgers Movie proved the enduring appeal of the Belcher family, who aren’t showing any signs of leaving the screen anytime soon. The series was recently given a super-sized, four-season renewal order that is guaranteed to bring Bob’s Burgers at least into 2029. The Belchers may even make it back to the movie format, with Bouchard telling ComicBook at New York Comic Con in October that he “absolutely” wants to do a second movie, though that isn’t something that is officially in the works just yet.

Where to Stream The Bob’s Burgers Movie After It Leaves Tubi?

The Bob’s Burgers Movie’s arrival on Tubi on March 1st made it easier than ever to stream. Unfortunately for fans, that easy access is about to disappear. The only major platform where the movie is available is Hulu, but it requires a Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV subscription. The Bob’s Burgers Movie is available to rent or purchase online, but it’s not currently set to join a different streaming platform in April.

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