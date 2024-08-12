Twisters Hitting Digital With Deleted Scenes and Gag Reel

More than two decades after the release of the debut movie, Twisters landed in theaters last month and impressed audiences and critics alike for its blend of nature-induced spectacle and compelling characters, and now audiences have the chance to check out the movie from the comfort of their own homes. In addition to being able to purchase the movie on Digital, fans will also have access to new special features for the movie, which include deleted scenes and a gag reel. Twisters is set to land on Digital to buy or rent on August 13th and it doesn’t yet have a physical media release date.

Per press release, “The ‘hard-hitting disaster spectacle’ (Impulse Gamer) has earned a Certified Fresh designation on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore, becoming the best opening ever for a disaster film.Twisters is an adrenaline-pumping, thrilling experience that puts you in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous and destructive forces. Own the all-American action-packed adventure with a never-before-seen gag reel and deleted scenes, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Microsoft Movies & TV.

“Twisters brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.

“Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters stars Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where The Crawdads Sing, Fresh). The breathtaking thriller also features David Corenswet (Pearl, The Politician), Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Hamilton), and Brandon Perea (Nope).”

You can grab Twisters on Digital to buy or rent on August 13th. Stay tuned for updates on Twisters landing on physical media.

