Twisters Digital Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Twisters was released in theaters on July 19th, and it was recently revealed that the movie will be heading back to 4DX theaters on August 30th. However, you might get the chance to watch the film at home before it returns to the immersive format. It appears Universal Pictures might continue their pattern of bringing movies to VOD less than a month after their theatrical release. According to When To Stream (via Forbes), the movie is expected to be released on digital starting August 13th. While Universal Pictures has not confirmed this date, the streaming tracker has a good record.

It’s worth noting that many film fans believe VOD releases are happening too soon, which is hurting the box office. Twisters has done well during its three weekends in theaters, and many are excited for its upcoming return to 4DX. If Universal announces August 13th as the official VOD release date for Twisters, it will be interesting to see how people react.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“During opening week of Twisters, most 4DX showtimes for the movie quickly sold out at Regal locations offering that premium format” James Lamar, Head of Film at Regal, said in a statement. “Despite the packed summer movie calendar, we found an opportunity to schedule seven more days of Twisters in 4DX and introduce a new way to enjoy the original film.”

What Is Twisters About?

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in Twisters.

Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters also stars Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

Twisters is now playing in theaters and will return to 4DX on August 30th.