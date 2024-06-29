Twisters Is Tracking For $40 Million To $55 Million Domestic Opening

The summer box office was off to a rough start when Memorial Day weekend proved to be underwhelming, but then Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Inside Out 2 seemed to rejuvenate moviegoers, and this weekend saw A Quiet Place: Day One raking in the best opening of the franchise. It seems like more films are on track for a strong start at the box office this summer, especially when it comes to more sequels, prequels, and even threequels. One long-awaited follow-up that's hitting the big screen in July is Twisters, which is set to star Glenn Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man). According to The National Research Group (via The Hollywood Reporter), the disaster flick is expected to rake in up to $40 million to $55 million in North America on its opening weekend.

While The National Research Group has Twisters reaching $55 million that weekend, The Quorum predicts the film's domestic total could reach up to $61 million. For comparison, Bad Boys: Ride or Die made $56.5 million during its opening weekend in North America while Inside Out 2 grossed an incredibly impressive $155 million in its domestic opening, which was much higher than its projected $90 million.

What Is Twisters About?

(Photo: Glenn Powell in Twisters. - Universal Pictures)

Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters also stars Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman), Katy O'Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

Twisters will be released exclusively in theaters on July 19th. Stay tuned to ComicBook for more box office updates.