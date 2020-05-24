Star Wars Fans Debate the Best Scene in The Empire Strikes Back

May 21st marked the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. There was a lot of celebrating online earlier this week ranging from posts by Mark Hamill to a new poster to a time capsule video. StarWars.com has been celebrating the franchise's sequel in various ways, including discussing the movie's best scene. The site gathered two of their writers, Jamie Greene and Kelly Knox, who debated between the scene where Yoda explains the Force and the asteroid scene. The official Twitter account for Star Wars shared the debate, so naturally fans chimed in with their own answers.

“What's the best scene in #TheEmpireStrikesBack? Two StarWars.com writers choose their favorites,” @StarWars tweeted. You can read the full article in the tweet below:

“In 1980, Star Wars fans weren’t weighed down with decades of lore about the Jedi. We weren’t intimately aware of the Force, its power, and its limitations. If we wanted to dig deep into the Force and learn 'what gives a Jedi his power,' we were at a loss. We didn’t have libraries of Star Wars books and comics to read, almost a dozen films, and countless hours of animation to watch,” Greene explained.

“Adventure. Excitement. A Star Wars fan does crave these things, and the asteroid field scene in Empire delivers thrills and so much more! A high-speed chase among the stars, comedic beats, unforgettable music, and… a space potato? Apologies to Yoda’s sage wisdom and Darth Vader and his galaxy-shattering revelation, but the asteroid field is the single best scene in The Empire Strikes Back,” Knox argued.

Here are some of Twitter’s favorite scenes from The Empire Strikes Back…