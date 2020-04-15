Twitter Users Are Telling Stephen King Their Favorite Movie Lines

Folks are currently trying to stay busy as they self-isolate at home, and luckily we have social media to distract us from these trying times. Many people have taken to Twitter to ask fun questions ranging from “What movie meals would you like to eat?” to “How would you change a movie title to fit the quarantine?” The latest movie-related question to hit the site was posed by horror author Stephen King. The writer has been pretty active on social media lately, even sharing a hilarious Pennywise meme back when people started to panic buy household items. Now, King has taken to Twitter to ask people to share their favorite movie lines.

“What’s your favorite movie line ever? I’m torn between ‘We’ll always have Paris’ and ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat.’ (Quotes may or may not be exact.),” King tweeted. As you can see, the author kicked off the game with quotes from Casablanca and Jaws. Many people replied to the tweet, which led to a Twitter Moment. Before we share some of the best replies, you can check out King’s original tweet below:

What’s your favorite movie line ever? I’m torn between “We’ll always have Paris” and “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” (Quotes may or may not be exact.) — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 14, 2020

“Cinephiles are sharing some of their most cherished movie lines in response to a query from author Stephen King,” Twitter wrote. You can check out some of the best responses below…

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Die Hard

Forrest Gump

Momma said life is like a box of chocolates you never know what you gonna get. https://t.co/whTvAy4psB — Allison Migdal (@AllisonMigdal1) April 14, 2020

Field of Dreams

Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

Toy Story

When Harry Met Sally

“Everybody thinks they have good taste and a sense of humor but they couldn’t possibly all have good taste.” https://t.co/3jRntovlhY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 14, 2020

Psycho

“We all go a little mad sometimes.” https://t.co/PmciuZTyW5 — AloneInTheMythos (@GeekDiggity) April 14, 2020

The Terminator

Annie Hall

“Well, I guess that’s, now, how I feel about relationships. They’re totally irrational, crazy and absurd. But I guess we keep going through it because most of us need the eggs.” https://t.co/pAelPc5BmS — tfrab (@tfrab) April 14, 2020

Repo Man

“I’d rather die on my feet than live on my knees.” – Harry Dean Stanton in Repo Man https://t.co/sRXs6ccb2O — Mackenzie Nichols (@nicholsmack99) April 14, 2020

Harold and Maude

“…A lot of people enjoy being dead…But they are not dead really, they’re just backing away from life.” — Donna Rees (@DonnaARees) April 14, 2020

Star Wars

This is the one that hit me as a kid. pic.twitter.com/58Y3xPO7On — Mike James (@EsotericMike) April 14, 2020

The Apartment/It’s a Wonderful Life

“Shut up, and deal” – The Apartment

“To my big brother George, the richest man in town” – It’s a Wonderful Life. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 14, 2020

Recently, Stephen King revealed that he changed some plot details of his new novel due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can read about the changes here.

What’s your favorite movie line? Tell us in the comments!