Excited About Neuromancer? Here Are 5 Cyberpunk Comics You Should Read

William Gibson’s 1984 novel Neuromancer is one of the most important science-fiction works of all time, and its influence can still be felt today. It’s widely credited with popularizing the sci-fi subgenre “cyberpunk,” which is generally characterized by advanced technology, bleak dystopias where megacorporations reign, and hackers navigating virtual realities, all set against the backdrop of societal collapse. Since its release, Neuromancer‘s impact can be seen in countless cyberpunk works, from The Matrix to Ghost in the Shell and more. And now, the novel will soon reach a wider audience as it has been announced that it’s being adapted into a series for Apple TV+.

For those eager to dive into cyberpunk before the Neuromancer series is released, a perfect gateway is comic books. And that’s why we’ve curated a list of the five best cyberpunk comics you should check out, some of which were actually influenced by Neuromancer.

Transmetropolitan

Spider Jerusalem is a gonzo journalist living in a futuristic, technologically advanced yet incredibly grimy city filled with political corruption and media manipulation. He’s been on a self-imposed exile, but he must return to the city he hates to expose the rot that has consumed politicians, corporations, and the media, taking on all manner of stories that range from high-tech skyscrapers to dingy gutters.

Concocted by writer Warren Ellis and artist Darick Robertson, Transmetropolitan is a biting social commentary that’s both laugh-out-loud hilarious and deeply thought-provoking. Together, they’ve created an outlandish yet still believable world of tomorrow, and Spider Jerusalem is the perfect tour guide who’s basically a cyberpunk version of Hunter S. Thompson. The series skewers pretty much all aspects of this future (which is really just a stand-in for our present) and does it all with a rebellious smirk.

Ronin

Ronin follows a master samurai in feudal Japan who is cursed by a demon, only to be resurrected in a high-tech yet crumbling near-future version of New York City. However, he’s not resurrected in his own body, but rather that of a bio-enhanced warrior. In this new form, he must take on evil corporate overlords as well as the same demonic entity that put a curse on him centuries prior.

Written and drawn by comic book legend Frank Miller, this miniseries brilliantly blends traditional samurai mythology with the dystopian sci-fi aesthetic of cyberpunk, resulting in a wonderfully unique reading experience. It’s East meets West in a story that delves into themes like destiny, identity, and centralization of corporate power.

Akira

Akira takes place in a post-apocalyptic Neo-Tokyo where biker gangs, psychic experiments, and government conspiracies come head to head. The main characters are Kaneda, the leader of a rebellious gang, and his lifelong friend Tetsuo, who is subjected to secret government experiments that give him psychic abilities. However, he can’t control his powers and soon becomes a threat to the city. What follows is a massive clash between government forces, gang members, and a mysterious entity known only as Akira.

This thrilling series is the brainchild of Katsuhiro Otomo who built a hyper-detailed world consisting of endless cityscapes and breathtaking action scenes. While it’s a kinetic and energetic work, it also uses its futuristic imagery to explore deeper themes such as societal pressures, political corruption, and the feeling of isolation in an ever-growing urban jungle.

Tokyo Ghost

Tokyo Ghost is set in a future in which humanity is almost entirely dependent on technology, to the point where even its most basic needs are conducted through digital feeds. The main characters are Led Dent and Debbie Decay who work for a massive conglomerate called the Flak Corporation, hired to enforce the law in a dystopian Los Angeles. Their latest mission takes them to one of the remaining technology-free places on Earth – Japan. But as they bask in the natural beauty of the country, their past lives soon catch up to them.

One of the most potent aspects of cyberpunk is its ability to convey social commentary, which Tokyo Ghost does brilliantly. The series – created by writer Rick Remender and artist Sean Murphy – portrays a world that’s so consumed by technology that its inhabitants forget who they really are. Its thought-provoking narrative and stunning art, regardless of how fantastical they are, remind us that our dependence on technology can lead us to a future not unlike that depicted in the comic.

The Long Tomorrow

“The Long Tomorrow” is a short comic story that was originally published in the French magazine Metal Hurlant in 1976, telling the futuristic story of a private detective named Pete Club who takes on what seems like a normal case that soon spirals out of control. His client is a beautiful woman who hires him to retrieve a mysterious package, but he soon ends up in a web of double-crosses, corruption, and violence in the sprawling, multilayered city.

This story was written by Alien writer Dan O’Bannon and features stunning art by Moebius. It’s the only comic on this list that predates Neuromancer; in fact, William Gibson even cited “The Long Tomorrow” as an influence on his novel, and its visuals served as the inspiration for such sci-fi films as Blade Runner, Tron, Alien, and The Abyss.

What’s your favorite cyberpunk comic? Let us know in the comments below!