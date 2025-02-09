These Are the 10 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows of All Time According to Rotten Tomatoes

The science fiction genre has dominated TV since the 1950s, producing an array of legendary shows. Sci-fi stories often take place in the future, illustrating a portrait of humanity when the likes of A.I. robots have taken over or when civilization has reached outer space. The likes of Apple TV+’s For All Mankind and Netflix’s Stranger Things lie at the forefront of sci-fi’s most prominent works today, yet numerous other franchises and standalone titles have cemented themselves in TV history. From fantasy-leaning sci-fi to hard sci-fi, the genre’s best shows have brought spellbinding characters, intricate politics, and heart-pounding action to screens. Sci-fi’s all-time greats date back to the 1960s, and others haven’t even concluded yet.

These 10 sci-fi TV shows rank as the best of all time, according to the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Expanse

Adapting the first six novels of James S.A. Corey‘s series of the same name, The Expanse ran for six seasons — the first three on SYFY and the latter three on Prime Video. The series chronicles a future 200 years from now in which humans have colonized the Solar System. Fixating on the layered conflict between the people of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt, The Expanse follows politicians, pirates, and the misfit crew of an independent spaceship as a universe-altering threat emerges. The Expanse has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, collectively across its six seasons.

A marvel of the sci-fi genre on both the pages and the screen, The Expanse captivated critics and audiences with its detailed character arcs, fascinating interplanetary politics, and intriguing supernatural elements. The show was additionally praised for its powerful themes and standout acting performances. Fans were disappointed to see The Expanse TV series conclude without having adapted its final three books, however, if there’s one genre of TV that has long had revivals, it’s sci-fi.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror premiered on Netflix in 2011 and has released six seasons to date. The sci-fi thriller anthology series takes inspiration from The Twilight Zone in its suspenseful standalone stories revolving around supernatural and technological mysteries. Due to the show’s format, it’s had a rotating cast with major stars, including the likes of Aaron Paul, Michaela Coel, Cristin Milioti, Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Hamm, Miley Cyrus, and Anthony Mackie.

The show’s unique and chilling set of stories made it a hit among TV lovers. Despite its futuristic settings, Black Mirror manages to resonate with viewers through its focus on humans’ relationship with technology, which is growing more and more relevant. Although critics did not enjoy Black Mirror Seasons 5 and 6 as much as its previous runs, the sci-fi series remains a standout in the genre. Black Mirror Season 7 is set to premiere in 2025. Black Mirror as a series holds an 83% approval rating, but ranks #9 on Rotten Tomatoes’ own list.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things has delivered thrills like few other TV shows across each of its four seasons, with the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things is currently scheduled to premiere in 2025. The series, which debuted on Netflix in 2016, follows a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s, who discover a number of supernatural and government secrets in their hometown. Stranger Things‘ outstanding ensemble cast features Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and many more.

Outrageous paranormal happenings define Stranger Things‘ gripping story. Critics love the show’s horror elements, lovable characters, and vintage aesthetic. Nightmare-inducing characters like Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the Demogorgon inject an air of terror into the series, while the central characters’ relationships over Stranger Things‘ four released seasons are a joy to watch develop. Stranger Things holds an aggregated score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Westworld

Westworld was all the rage in the realm of sci-fi TV following its premiere in 2016. The HBO series derived from the 1973 movie of the same name, which focuses on an American Western-inspired theme park inhabited by humanoid robots designed to deliver a realistic narrative-driven adventure to adult guests. Westworld‘s stars include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, and Anthony Hopkins.

Westworld Seasons 1 and 2 garnered widespread critical praise for its enigmatic plot, alluring characters, and impeccable style. The creative team behind Westworld displayed its ambition by expanding the series’ plot outside of the theme park and into a futuristic society, all while maintaining the same storylines that mystified viewers at the beginning. According to TV critics, Seasons 3 and 4 did not live up to Westworld‘s incredible debut, but Season 1, alone, earned the show a place in sci-fi history. Westworld‘s combined Rotten Tomatoes score stands at 80%.

Lost

Lost enthralled the TV world for six seasons from 2004 to 2010. Following the survivors of a plane crash stranded on a mysterious island, the ABC series features Josh Holloway, Evangeline Lilly, Jorge Garcia, Terry O’Quinn, Yunjin Kim, Matthew Fox, and more in its cast.

Lost epitomized palpable suspense and intricate character development, adding notes of humor to balance its more serious aspects. Additionally, the show’s ability to consistently keep its audience guessing made Lost effortlessly addicting. Critics lauded Lost‘s prowess until its final season, which was largely deemed a disappointment. Still, Lost remains a standout work of sci-fi TV, as it scored 86% on Rotten Tomatoes from all of its seasons.

Star Trek

The original Star Trek TV series premiered in 1966 on NBC and ran three seasons over three years. Star Trek takes place centuries in the future and follows the crew of a starship as they embark on various missions. The series stars Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols, and so many more.

Star Trek became an icon in the sci-fi genre thanks to its engaging and intelligent storytelling, as well as its charming dose of humor. Moreover, the show painted an optimistic portrait of humanity’s future, addressing moral and political questions throughout its narrative. Star Trek‘s immense success in the 1960s paved the way for numerous follow-up series and movies. Today, the franchise is still hailed by critics as one of the greatest works of sci-fi. Star Trek has a total score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: The Next Generation revived the spirit of its predecessor and took the sci-fi franchise to new heights over its seven seasons from 1987 to 1994 on CBS. Set 78 years after the original Star Trek series, The Next Generation saw the likes of Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, and Marina Sirtis portray a new group of characters on the USS Enterprise.

The show impressed critics with its vast array of personalities and epic plot threads. Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s high-quality narrative and visuals made for an outstanding standalone series comparable to the 1960s show. Exhibiting a similar hopeful outlook on the centuries to come, Star Trek: The Next Generation also lived up to the original series by way of its thoroughly developed core characters and engaging dialogue. Star Trek: The Next Generation comes in at #4 in Rotten Tomatoes sci-fi ranking, holding a score of 92%.

The X-Files

The X-Files blended the crime genre with sci-fi, which proved a massive triumph. Airing on Fox for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2018, the series centers on a pair of FBI agents who investigate paranormal occurrences. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, The X-Files won over TV critics with its compelling cases and eerie atmosphere, which kept viewers glued to their screens.

Although the series’ later seasons did not receive the same level of acclaim as its earlier runs, The X-Files established itself as one of sci-fi’s brightest icons. Detail-oriented and stunningly savvy in its screenplays, The X-Files achieved lasting success thanks to its ability to touch on contemporary issues while producing top-notch horror and drama. Despite its #3 ranking on Rotten Tomatoes’ list, The X-Files has a combined critic score of just 74%.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who has been airing since 2005 and continues to exist at the forefront of sci-fi TV. premiered. The BBC show follows different versions of the Doctor, an extraterrestrial time traveler who strives to save the universe. Stars who have portrayed the famed Doctor over the years include David Tennant, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, and Jodie Whittaker.

What places Doctor Who at the pinnacle of sci-fi involves the show’s emotional catharsis and quintessential humor combined with its riveting, overarching narrative. Critics have consistently adored each season of Doctor Who, as the series has built on its successful formula without growing dull over time. Doctor Who‘s undeniable icon status comes from its masterful incorporation of drama, comedy, romance, thrills, and fantasy. Doctor Who scored 90% among Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Battlestar Galactica

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Battlestar Galactica is the greatest sci-fi show of all time. The series aired on SYFY for four seasons from 2004 to 2009, and chronicles humanity’s struggle to survive in the universe amid the rising threat of robots known as Cylons. Believe it or not, Battlestar Galactica was a revival of the 1970s TV show of the same name, which makes its resounding success even more impressive.

Headlined by Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Jamie Bamber, James Callis, Tricia Helfer, Grace Park, and Katee Sackhoff, Battlestar Galactica won the hearts of critics with its elaborate story threads of absorbing politics and drama, as well as fantasy elements. The space opera tackles difficult themes such as human nature, religion, and political violence. With fantastic dialogue and first-rate acting performances, Battlestar Galactica established itself as the crown jewel of sci-fi. At 95% Battlestar Galactica ties The Expanse for the highest approval rating in the top 10 of Rotten Tomatoes’ list, however, it lands at #1.

All of these titles are available to stream across various platforms.