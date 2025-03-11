7 Underrated Sci-Fi Movies About Aliens You’ve Probably Forgotten About

Nestled between blockbuster hits like Alien and Predator lies a treasure trove of forgotten extraterrestrial gems waiting to be rediscovered. While Hollywood continues churning out big-budget alien invasions, many remarkable sci-fi films have faded into obscurity despite offering unique perspectives on otherworldly visitors. These underappreciated movies range from low-budget cult classics to mid-tier productions that simply didn’t capture the audience they deserved at their time of release. Yet many of these films pushed creative boundaries with innovative creature designs, thought-provoking stories, or practical effects that still impress today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cultural fascination with beings from beyond our world has produced a vast catalog of films exploring first contact, invasion, coexistence, and cosmic horror. While many remember the classics that defined the genre, these seven underrated alien movies deserve another look for their originality, atmosphere, and the unique spin they put on extraterrestrial encounters. Whether they were misunderstood upon release or simply overshadowed by bigger productions, each offers something special for sci-fi enthusiasts willing to venture beyond the mainstream.

Enemy Mine (1985)

20th Century Studios, Inc.

Dennis Quaid and Louis Gossett Jr. star in this story of reluctant companionship between sworn enemies. When a human fighter pilot and his alien adversary crash-land on a hostile planet, they must overcome their prejudices to survive. What begins as mutual hatred evolves into one of cinema’s most touching interspecies friendships.

The film’s power comes from its heartfelt exploration of understanding “the other” – Gossett’s alien Jeriba gives birth, teaches Quaid’s character its language, and eventually entrusts him with raising its child. Despite its thought-provoking themes about tolerance and found family, Enemy Mine underperformed at the box office but has slowly gained appreciation for its emotional depth and the impressive practical effects used to create Gossett’s alien appearance.

Attack the Block (2011)

StudioCanal UK

Before John Boyega joined the Star Wars franchise, he made his mark in this British sci-fi thriller as Moses, a teen gang leader defending his South London housing project from vicious alien invaders. The film brilliantly combines horror, comedy, and social commentary while featuring some of the most distinctive alien designs in recent cinema – coal-black creatures with glowing blue fangs that stand out against the urban night.

Director Joe Cornish delivers a fresh take on the alien invasion trope by setting it in an underprivileged community and making teenagers the heroes. The film examines class dynamics and urban youth culture while delivering genuinely thrilling action sequences. Though it developed a cult following, Attack the Block never reached the mainstream audience it deserved.

Attack the Block is streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Slither (2006)

Before directing Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn created this delightfully disgusting horror-comedy about parasitic aliens infesting a small town. Starring Nathan Fillion and Elizabeth Banks, Slither pays homage to classic B-movies while updating the formula with sharp humor and stomach-turning practical effects.

The film’s aliens are memorably repulsive – slug-like creatures that invade human bodies, transforming them into grotesque breeding factories. Despite positive reviews praising its blend of horror and comedy, Slither bombed at the box office. However, it has since gained a devoted following that appreciates its unique blend of genres and Gunn’s distinctive directorial voice.

The Faculty (1998)

Miramax, LLC

This late ’90s teen sci-fi horror film combines elements of Invasion of the Body Snatchers with high school drama. Written by Kevin Williamson (of Scream fame) and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film follows a group of students who discover their teachers are being taken over by alien parasites.

With a cast including Elijah Wood, Josh Hartnett, and Jordana Brewster, The Faculty plays with teenage alienation quite literally. The parasitic aliens serve as a metaphor for the feeling that adults and authority figures are mysterious, controlling entities. While not a box office failure, the film has been somewhat forgotten despite its clever premise and entertaining execution.

Communion (1989)

New Line Cinema

Based on Whitley Strieber’s controversial “non-fiction” book, Communion stars Christopher Walken as a man who experiences disturbing encounters with apparent alien beings. Unlike many alien films focused on invasion or government conspiracy, this one explores the psychological impact of alien contact.

Walken delivers an appropriately eccentric performance as a man questioning his own sanity after experiencing what may be alien abductions. The film’s strength lies in its ambiguity – are the experiences real, hallucinations, or something in between? Though divisive upon release, Communion offers a more cerebral, personal perspective on alien encounters than many of its contemporaries.

Communion is streaming on Prime Video and Peacock.

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Paramount Pictures

Based on Travis Walton’s alleged real-life alien abduction in 1975, this film focuses as much on the aftermath and community impact as it does on the extraterrestrial encounter itself. When logger Walton disappears after witnessing a UFO, his coworkers are suspected of murder until he reappears five days later with a fantastic story.

The film is best remembered for its intensely disturbing abduction sequence, which depicts Walton’s examination by aliens in vivid, nightmarish detail. Despite this memorable scene, Fire in the Sky has faded from popular consciousness, though many consider it among the most frightening depictions of alien abduction in cinema.

Fire in the Sky is streaming on Pluto TV.

Under the Skin (2013)

Scarlett Johansson stars in this atmospheric art-house film as an alien entity who takes human form to lure men to their doom. Director Jonathan Glazer creates a hypnotic, unsettling experience that subverts expectations of what an alien movie should be.

The film forgoes conventional storytelling for a more abstract approach, using stunning visuals and a dissonant score to create a sense of otherworldliness. As Johansson’s character observes humanity and begins to develop empathy, the film raises questions about what makes us human. Though critically acclaimed, Under the Skin remains underappreciated by mainstream audiences, perhaps due to its slow pace and experimental nature.

While they may lack the cultural recognition of classics like E.T. or Close Encounters, each film offers a distinctive vision of extraterrestrial life and our reactions to it. During a period of endless sequels and remakes, these overlooked gems provide refreshing alternatives for viewers seeking something beyond the familiar. Perhaps it’s time to dim the lights, open your mind to new possibilities, and give these forgotten alien encounters another chance to amaze and unsettle you.