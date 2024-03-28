Melissa Barrera Breaks Silence After Controversial Firing From Scream 7

Scream 7 star Melissa Barrera addressed her controversial firing from the franchise. Spyglass fired the actress after she made some public comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, Barrera sat down for a profile with The Hollywood Reporter where she walked through the developments of the last few months. The star admits that none of the Scream situation makes her happy, but feels like celebrities have a duty to speak up on issues that affect our world. "None of this makes me happy," Barrera said addressing the backlash. "It was just all sad because I really, deeply care about the franchise. It's just bad that it had to happen like that."

"It's definitely hard, because I was just in such a cloudy state of mind, but I was very fortunate," Barrera tearfully remembered. "I had a lot of support from the people around me: my team and specifically my publicists — they just carried me."

When asked about a return to the Scream franchise, the actress has been around long enough to see a lot of projects that were unfathomable come to fruition. So, the door remains slightly open for a return. "I've learned to never say never, but also a lot of things would have to happen for Sam to come back," Barrera says. "For now, next page, next chapter, and then we'll see what the future holds."

Barrera's Statement After Scream Firing

After the news happened, Barrera offered her thoughts on how things had unfolded. She wants peace for all types of people and looks forward to a resolution of the myriad conflicts currently unfolding across the globe.

"As a latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need," the actor typed. "Every person on this earth- regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status- deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom."

"I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism," she clarified. "I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me."

Scream Brings Back Neve Campbell

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

After Barrera's firing and Jenna Ortega departing the project, the Spyglass team made the decision to bring Neve Campbell back into the fold as Sidney Prescott. Kevin Williamson is directing the film as well. So, it's back to the future for the fan-favorite horror franchise.

"Hi All. I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!" Campbell wrote. "It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could."

She added, "While I've been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I've dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it's happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson"

