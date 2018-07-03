Vanessa Kirby Joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff

Actress Vanessa Kirby is joining Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in their Fast and Furious spinoff, tentatively titled Hobbs and Shaw.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Crown actress is currently in final negotiations to appear alongside the franchise veterans in the new film that will focus on their characters Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham).

Hobbs and Shaw will be directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), and written by Chris Morgan (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – The Fate of the Furious).

This film will reportedly begin production in September 2018, and is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on August 2, 2019.

As mentioned, Kirby is most well-known as playing the young Princess Margaret on Netflix’s The Crown, but she has also appeared in films such as Charlie Countryman — alongside Shia LaBeouf — and Me Before You — with Sam Claflin and Game of Throne’s Emilia Clarke, as well as the horror-drama The Frankenstein Chronicles.

In 2017, Kirby spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about her career, specifically what it was like to portray the iconic Princess Margaret on The Crown.

“Almost everything about Margaret surprised and delighted me, because she’s such a colorful, vibrant life force of a person,” Kirby said of the former real-life princess, later recalling a story of when she found out something new about Margaret that she hadn’t previously known.

“I rarely post on Instagram, but I had to post the other day because a friend sent me something he’d found, which was a diary of Margaret’s usual morning. It involved two hours of chain-smoking in bed reading the newspapers and leaving them strewn all over the floor, and having a vodka pick-me up at 12:30 PM, which I love. And having an hour-long bath, and a long lunch with the Queen Mother where she drank half a bottle of wine,” Kirby regaled. “You can’t help but love her!”

Next up she can be seen starring in Mission: Impossible – Fallout with Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett.

While little is know about her character in that film, she is said to be named “White Widow,” so it is speculated that she is an assassin or covert operative of some sort.

After that, Kirby will be co-starring with Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven) and James Norton (Black Mirror) in the film Gareth Jones.

The film is based on real-life events that chronicle British investigative journalist Gareth Jones who traveled deep into the Soviet Union and uncovered the hidden Soviet famine of the early 1930s. Reportedly, Jones’ story was the inspiration for George Orwell’s literary classic, Animal Farm.