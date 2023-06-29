Tom Hardy Shares First Venom 3 Set Photo

The first two Venom films became surprise successes, showcasing the bizarre superhero adventures of Eddie Brock / Venom (Tom Hardy). A threequel to the Venom franchise is currently in the works, with set photos earlier this week revealing that production has already begun. Hardy, who not only returns as Eddie but co-wrote the Venom 3's story, recently took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. In a photo, which you can check out here, Hardy shows himself in costume snarling at some canine-themed graffiti on set, captioned "V3🔥♠️💯❤️."

New cast members for Venom 3 will include Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who are cast in currently-unknown roles.

What is Venom 3 about?

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies alongside Tom Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy. Plot details are currently unknown at this time, but Hardy has stressed the importance of getting the story right.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

What Sony Marvel movies are next?

This fall will bring the debut of Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chando and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular big-game hunter and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Levi Miller. There's also Madame Web, directed by S.J. Clarkson, with Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott. Sony also has two additional films dated for November 8, 2024 and June 27, 2025.

"There are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe," Sony president Tom Rothman previously said of Sony's Marvel plans (via Deadline). "That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."

What do you think of the first set photo for Marvel's Venom 3? Are you excited for the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Venom 3 does not currently have a release date.