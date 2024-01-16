Kevin Smith Announces Major Bendies Partnership

Kevin Smith is teaming with Major Bendies, a line of nostalgic, bendable figures, to launch a limited run of Major Bendis figures featuring Smith in his persona as Silent Bob and Jason Mewes as Jay. It marks Major Bendies' first big move into the pop culture space after two years and over 100 wrestling figures. According to the company, they embraced their indie wrestling roots to team up with Smith, whose Clerks (and Jay and Silent Bob, who first appeared in the ultra-low-budget indie film) is celebrating 30 years in 2024. Smith has previously teased big plans for the 30th anniversary celebration.