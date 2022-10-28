Vin Diesel as First Man Joke Tweet Goes Viral

Another week on Twitter, another new meme trend. The latest posts to get a lot of attention on social media have been 3D models of celebrities being captioned as biblical figures. It started when a 3D image resembling Lady Gaga went viral with the caption, "Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ might have looked." Soon after, Andre The Giant was trending when the online site Sketchfab published a 3D rendering of the former WWF Champion's look in The Princess Bride. @ColossusNick on Twitter took a screenshot and captioned it, "Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Joseph, the husband of Mary the Mother of Jesus Christ might have looked." Now, Alamo Drafthouse is getting in on the full with their own Vin Diesel spin.

"Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked," Alamo Drafthouse NYC tweeted. "Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal," they added. You can check out the post below:

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked pic.twitter.com/lvnk5Pwn3P — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

Will Fast X Be the Last Fast and Furious Movie?

As for the real Vin Diesel, the actor has been busy making Fast X, which is set to be the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga. The cast is also expected to return for an 11th installment before saying goodbye to the franchise that began back in 2001. The 10th film had some unexpected challenges when director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with Diesel. The film was taken over by The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier and Diesel and more of the cast members frequently share photos and provide updates.

In addition to Diesel, the returning cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron. Fast Saga newcomers include Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X.

Will The Rock Be In Fast X?

Last year, Diesel made a public plea to persuade Dwayne Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies.

Fast X is scheduled to hit theatres theaters on May 19, 2023.