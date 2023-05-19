Fast & Furious Star Teases How Their Character Evolves in Fast X

The 10th Fast & Furious movie will see one of the characters in the main cast continue evolving. Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) officially joined "La Familia" in 2017's Furious 7 as a hacker named Ramsey. After helping the Fast & Furious crew stop Deckard Shaw, Ramsey returned for 2017's The Fate of the Furious and 2021's F9. In that time Ramsey has proven herself a vital member of the team, and even got behind the wheel of a car in F9, though she was definitely a nervous ball of energy. When Fast X rolls into theaters in 2023, expect to see even more evolution from Emmanuel's character.

Nathalie Emmanuel was the focus of a feature from The Hollywood Reporter, who interviewed the star on a wide range of topics, including her new film The Invitation. When the conversation turned to Fast X, Emmanuel teased what fans can look forward to from Ramsey.

"Ramsey's doing good! She's up to some shenanigans with the family again, so that's been fun," Emmanuel told THR. "I think they wrapped up in London very, very recently, and yeah, there's another great adventure on the way from the Fast family."

Ramsey will also take on more of a leadership role in Fast X, along with carving out a lane for herself inside the main cast.

"Yes, she's definitely much more open to driving than she was before, but in [Fast X], we see Ramsey taking lead a bit more and continuing to affirm her place in the group and her necessity within the group, which is always really fun," she added.

The Fast & Furious Family will continue to grow in Fast X, as newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Daniela Melchior join the franchise. The Aquaman star will play the film's mysterious villain, and teased more details regarding his character's "eccentric" lifestyle.

"I'm a peacock at the highest level and I'm having the time of my life," Momoa told GQ. He revealed that his villain character drives around a lavender car and has matching purple and pink painted toenails. "It's been hard because people always think I'm just this dude who plays [macho characters]," Momoa explained in the interview. "But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I'm playing now are eccentric."

Fast X has a release date of May 19, 2023.