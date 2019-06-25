Vin Diesel Celebrates Fast & Furious 9: “It Feels Like A Miracle”

Fast & Furious fans are eager to see what Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and the rest of the crew have in store for them in Fast & Furious 9, which will follow up Universal’s juggernaut The Fate of the Furious. We knew production on Fast & Furious 9 it had already started thanks to a post from star Nathalie Emmanuel, but Diesel and Rodriguez took some time to speak to fans after their first day had wrapped, and they couldn’t be more thankful and appreciative of the chance to work on a sequel, let alone the 9th sequel of a franchise. In fact, Diesel summed it up best when he compared the experience to a miracle.

“Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow,” Diesel said to start the video off. “Can you believe it, Letty? Can you believe it?” “9,” Rodriguez added. “9!”

“We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle,” Diesel said. “One hard-earned but it feels like…we’re just so grateful. We’re grateful to you Universal. We’re grateful for our whole team. The incredible crew. The incredible cast, and most importantly, we’re so grateful to you world that has adopted this franchise, and can you believe it? That’s so awesome. We’re so blessed and we love you so much.”

You can watch the full message in the video above.

“First day completed! Blessed beyond words. #Fast9 2020”

Fast & Furious 9 is written by Daniel Casey, who steps in for series writer Chris Morgan after he took on the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff film Hobbs & Shaw. In a previous interview, Morgan indicated that he and Diesel were still talking about how they wanted to close out the franchise with a final trilogy, and 9 will kick things off.

“Vin and I have talked about this one for a while, because the intent is to do 8, 9, and 10 and to make it a trilogy,” Morgan told Slash Film. “So how do they all connect, what are we moving toward, what’s that final end point? We’ve been playing around with that stuff, and the studio has announced dates on it, but in terms of the script actually being written right now, we’re not at that stage yet.”

Since then John Cena has joined the franchise, though we don’t know what role he is set to play, though he is being described as a badass. It will probably be a minute before we get a full trailer for the anticipated film, but we cannot wait to see what the crew has up their sleeves.

Fast & Furious 9 rockets into theaters on May 22nd, 2020.