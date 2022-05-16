Vin Diesel Reveals First Look at New Riddick Movie

It has been more than four years since Vin Diesel revealed plans for a fourth Riddick movie and a tie-in TV series. Tentatively titled Riddick 4: Furya, Diesel said that the movie was ready to shoot in 2021, although it is not clear how much pre-production work had actually been done on it, or whether he was just saying that because the studio was happy with David N. Twohy’s screenplay. The film would mark the fourth live-action outing for Diesel as Riddick, a character who has also appeared in an animated feature film and a video game tie-in. Diesel and writer/director Twohy will return for the fourth feaure film.

Saying “exciting is an understatement,” Diesel shared a couple of storyboard images and a short clip from the screenplay. The script seems to tease the possibility of a successor to the Riddick legacy, which is an interesting idea Diesel has never hinted at before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the post below.

It can be difficult to get a franchise like Riddick back into action, especially for someone like Diesel, who is constantly busy filming on mega-franchises like the Fast & Furious movies and (to a lesser extent) the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

First introduced in Pitch Black, Riddick was one of Diesel’s earliest iconic roles. The world was later explored in Chronicles of Riddick, and then in Riddick, and since that movie released in 2013, there have been consistent rumors that Universal was developing a fourth installment.

Furya, you might remember, is the name of Riddick’s homeworld, which he was working to save in Riddick. You can check out that film’s official synopsis here: “Betrayed by his own kind and left for dead on a desolate planet, Riddick fights for survival against alien predators and becomes more powerful and dangerous than ever before. Soon bounty hunters from throughout the galaxy descend on Riddick only to find themselves pawns in his greater scheme for revenge. With his enemies right where he wants them, Riddick unleashes a vicious attack of vengeance before returning to Furya to save it from destruction.”

The tagline, as read by Diesel’s son in a 2019 social media post, is apparently “everyone wants to be a beast, until it’s time to do what real beasts do.”

There is no official targeted production or release date known for Furya yet.