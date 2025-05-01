A Key Element of James Bond’s Life Is Only Seen in Three Movies

Throughout Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels, the superspy often comes home to his two-bedroom ground floor flat in the Chelsea district of London. It’s a setting described in pretty great detail, including, but not limited to, its distance from MI6 headquarters. There are steps leading up to the front door, a sitting room filled with books, a desk, and a large window. There’s also a small bedroom with white and gold wallpaper and red curtains, as well as a large bathroom with white tiling. In the movies, however, Bond’s apartment is an afterthought at most, with appearances in only three out of the character’s 25 movies. One could be forgiven for thinking he’s like Reacher, wandering from place to place save for when he’s called back to MI6.

So, which three 007 adventures featured Bond’s apartment? It was in three different movies with three different Bonds. Let’s find out which ones.

Dr. No

james bond (sean connery) comes home in dr. no

Early on in Dr. No, the very first official James Bond film, viewers get their first taste of what 007’s home looks like. Specifically, they get a glimpse of it in-between his “Bond, James Bond” intro and before he departs for the mission in Jamaica.

The apartment scene is also the first time viewers see how much of a ladies’ man Bond is. The woman he was playing Baccarat with, Sylvia Trench, is already waiting for him, scantily clad and playing with a putter. Trench came back for a scene in From Russia with Love, but not in Bond’s apartment. Viewers wouldn’t see his home again for another seven movies after it sat out From Russia, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and Diamonds are Forever.

Live and Let Die

james bond (roger moore) in his kitchen in live and let die

The first time we meet Roger Moore as James Bond, it’s in his apartment. M and Moneypenny come visit to give him his mission. He’s to investigate the murder of three MI6 agents in the United Nations headquarters in New York City, in New Orleans, and San Monique. What binds these three dearly departed agents? They were all investigating the dictator of San Monique, Dr. Kananga.

First, though, Bond needs to save face in front of his superior. He’s woken up in bed next to an Italian agent, and before talking to M he tries to stash her away in his expansive wardrobe. He succeeds in this pre-mission mission, but not before the young woman is seen by Ms. Moneypenny. Before M and Moneypenny leave, we also see Bond make himself a good morning drink in his espresso machine. In other words, Live and Let Die is the only 007 movie where we see Bond’s kitchen.

SPECTRE

james bond (Daniel craig) looking out the window in spectre

SPECTRE not only features one of the best James Bond action sequences (namely the Day of the Dead opening), but it also features Bond’s flat. In fact, the first time we see the Daniel Craig Bond’s apartment was his fourth film. That said, it was also mentioned in Skyfall, when M (Ralph Fiennes) tells Bond how MI6 sold his apartment when they thought he was deceased. Even still, when it comes to the Craig run of films, we saw the home of Judi Dench’s M more than we saw 007’s digs. Specifically in Casino Royale and the aforementioned Skyfall.

In SPECTRE, when we see Bond’s home, it’s like in Live and Let Die in that he’s visited by Moneypenny. This time, though, there’s no woman to hide. He couldn’t hide anyone if he wanted to, given how the apartment is so barren. There’s a television on the floor, a chair, a table, and some wall art that hasn’t been hung and that’s about it. This is something Moneypenny comments on. It does stick with Fleming’s source material to a degree, though, as there are quite a few books seen and a big window.

Will we see Bond’s apartment once more now that Amazon owns the rights to the IP? Are you excited for this next chapter of the franchise’s history? Sound off in the comments.