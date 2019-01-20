Vin Diesel Seeks Casting Advice for ‘xXx 4’

xXx star Vin Diesel took to Instagram to seek cast suggestions for the in-the-works fourth installment, which producers H Collective said would feature another “well-rounded international cast.”

“Heading into a xXx meeting this weekend,” Diesel wrote. “Who would you like to see added to the xXx League?”

The inquiry prompted a flood of suggestions, including nominations for Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Tom Hardy (Venom), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), John Cena (Bumblebee), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Diesel’s Fast & Furious co-stars Michelle Rodriquez, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson.

Diesel returns as extreme sports enthusiast-slash-National Security Agency spy Xander Cage, reteaming with director D.J. Caruso, who helmed 2017’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Returning alongside Diesel is Return of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone as the long-running franchise, launched in 2002, adds series newcomers Zoe Zhang (Chinese Zodiac) and Jay Chou (The Green Hornet).

“We are very excited to be working on the fourth installment of xXx, which has always been such a fun, action-packed, global franchise. We are looking to build a well-rounded international cast and introduce bold new characters that are sure to have longevity in the continued franchise,” Nic Crawley, CEO of producer H Collective, said in November.

The three-movie series has grossed nearly $700 million worldwide, each starring Diesel save for 2005’s xXx: State of the Union, which instead was headlined by Ice Cube (Friday). Cube returned for a cameo appearance in the series’ most recent outing.

Diesel’s One Race Films teamed with H Collective to purchase the xXx rights from Revolution Studios last April after Return grossed $164 million U.S. in China — more than three times its $44 million domestic earnings.

“During my time at Paramount I was lucky to be involved in the development and distribution of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. The response from the Chinese box office was unprecedented,” Hawley said.

“Bringing the next installment of the xXx franchise to The H Collective complements our diversified slate and mission to produce content for a global audience.”

The H Collective next backs supervillain origin story and horror-drama Brightburn, produced by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and starring Elizabeth Banks (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part), to be released by Sony May 24.

xXx 4 has yet to mark a release date.