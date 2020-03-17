Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot Opening Night Box Office Numbers Are Out

Things continue to be tense around the world as people and businesses are both being affected by the coronavirus. The release dates for A Quiet Place Part II, New Mutants, F9, No Time to Die, and Mulan have all been delayed because of the coronavirus, and news of canceled events and postponed productions continue to pour in. However, a couple of movies still hit theaters last night, including Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot. The movie is based on the comic of the same name by Valiant Comics and follows the origin story for a character by the name of Ray Garrison, or so he thinks, in which he is a manipulated and enhanced soldier used to do an evil corporation’s bidding. The movie hit theaters last night and still managed to earn some money despite so many people self-quarantining from the coronavirus. According to Deadline, the movie managed to earn $1.2 million last night.

“Sony/Bona Film/Cross Creek’s Bloodshot led all previews with $1.2M off previews that started at 5 PM at 2,631 — a number that bests Vin Diesel’s 2015 The Last Witch Hunter ($525K) which went on to open to $10.8M, as well as his 2013 Riddick which had previews start at 8 PM, moving toward a $975K evening, $19M domestic opening. Industry estimates are in the $8M-$10M range for the Vin Diesel movie,” Deadline writes.

Currently, Bloodshot is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 34% critics rating and a 79% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis rated the movie a 3 out of 5, calling it “a simple popcorn flick that honorably adapts the source material” and claimed it ended up “being an entertaining, albeit slightly dated action flick.”

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delayed production. Riverdale has delayed production. Disney parks have shut down. Netflix is struggling to film Dwayne Johnson’s new movie, Red Notice. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for coronavirus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled. Here’s a current list of the television productions that have been shut down, and here’s a list of the films that have been postponed.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.