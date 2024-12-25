Violent Night Writers Admit What’s Holding Up the Sequel (And It’s David Harbour’s Fault)

Violent Night 2 is going to have to shoot on David Harbour’s schedule. This week, screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller gave a progress report on the Christmas thriller, but said that Harbour’s hectic schedule will be the limiting factor when it comes time to film. They said the actor’s other commitments take priority, but it’s hard to say if they mean the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Stranger Things.

Miller and Casey told Screen Rant that they were sad they didn’t have any solid news on Violent Night 2, like a date for the start of production or a release date. Casey said: “I wish we had a date to announce, but we don’t yet. But everybody really wants to get it going, so hopefully soon, we’ll have have more solid information. But it’s a little hard to schedule around David Harbour, currently, on account of he’s a busy man with certain other giant mega franchises that, unfortunately, seem to get scheduling priority over us, for some inexplicable reason.”

While they blamed Harbour, Miller and Casey admitted that they were holding the movie up at the script stage earlier this week. Miller said: “We’re closing in on trying to get a draft out, so we’re well underway. Mildly distracting to have Sonic 3 dropping at the same time as our deadline, but I guess champagne problems.”

They laughed as Casey added: “Yeah, as soon as we get off this morning’s interviews, we’re right back into the Violent Night 2 salt mines, but I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The “giant mega franchise” Miller referenced is most likely the MCU. Harbour has been starring in Netflix’s global hit Stranger Things since it began, but that show is coming to an end in 2025. Harbour will probably be expected to do press appearances to promote the final installment this year, but he won’t need any time to film new episodes. There’s no release date for Stranger Things Season 5 so far.

We know Harbour will reprise his MCU role as the Red Guardian in Thunderbolts, which hits theaters on May 2. He could also make appearances in just about any other upcoming MCU release, and Miller’s statement seems to imply that he will be filming something this year. That may be a hint that Red Guardian and the Thunderbolts have a part to play in one of the upcoming Avengers titles in 2026 and 2027.

This holiday season, fans will have to make due with the first Violent Night. It is streaming now on Starz.