Violent Night’s David Harbour Says “Keep Your Eyes Peeled” for Sequel Updates

Stranger Things star David Harbour brought one of the most iconic characters of all time to life back in 2022’s Violent Night, which marked a much more violent and high-octane take on Kris Kringle than ever put to screen. Director Tommy Wirkola confirmed back in January of 2023 that there were plans in place for a sequel, and while the development was understandably delayed due to last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, Harbour confirmed that he still has hope for the project to move forward and it’s just a matter of getting all the pieces in place. Before then, Harbour stars as Frankenstein in Creature Commandos, which premieres on Max on December 5th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t think you’re alone in that desire,” Harbour revealed to ComicBook about fan demand for a sequel. “Well, keep your eyes peeled because I also love that movie, and I think that Universal was excited about that idea as well. So we’re working a little bit.”

He added, “I do think there’s some very talented people working on it, so yeah, I’m excited about.”

In the original film, Harbour played a version of Santa who was growing weaker by the year as fewer kids around the world believed in him. While visiting a mansion, he got caught up in a robbery being pulled off by heavily armed thugs, with Claus having to embrace unconventional tactics to take out the intruders to rescue the family. The film fully leaned into its title and delivered a brutal and intense R-rated experience, that also embraced all corners of Christmas mythology.

Last year, Harbour confirmed that it was the strikes that had impeded development of the project.

“Before the writers’ strike there was, you know, maybe something that came in,” the actor expressed to Collider. “We’ll have to see where it fits if they can resolve all these labor issues. If the studios would please go to the table and end these labor issues, we could shoot all kinds of things I’d love to give to the people! But yes, we’re in process.”

Another complication is that Harbour is now filming the final season of Stranger Things, which will surely keep him occupied in the coming months. Until then, though, fans can hear Harbour’s take on another iconic character as Frankenstein in DC’s Creature Commandos.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option. Cast includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Stay tuned for updates on Violent Night 2. Check out Creature Commandos when it premieres on Max on December 5th.