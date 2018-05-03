Violet Featured In New ‘Incredibles 2’ TV Spot

The Incredibles are back for another adventure, but Violet doesn’t seem too thrilled.

At least not in this newest TV spot. Incredibles 2 brings the family back to the big screen, and while Violet doesn’t seem to mind the crazy action, she does get a bit…upset sometimes. Destroying falling debris before it hits innocent civilians? Check. Stylish stealth? Check. Knowing when to take her mask off in public? Not so check.

Violet takes off her mask and throws it on the ground, stomping on it as Jack-Jack watches from his stroller. Unfortunately, someone walks up right in the middle of it, and despite Violet’s best attempts to calm him down, he bolts scared for his life. So yeah, that could’ve gone better.

You can catch the new clip in the video above.

Fans are excited to see the whole family on the big screen once more, but many wonder why it took so long for a sequel to actually happen. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Incredibles 2 director Brad Bird about the subject, and it was all about avoiding a cash grab.

“Yeah, well and you know the thing is that many sequels are cash grabs,” Bird told us. “And there’s a saying in the business that I can’t stand where they go, ‘You don’t make another one, you’re leaving money on the table.’ Jesus, you know, money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning. Making something that people are going to enjoy 100 years from now is what gets me up. So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years. It makes no financial sense to wait this long. It’s sheerly [because] we had a story that we wanted to tell.”

The film will also take place soon after the original Incredibles, as substantially aging the characters takes away from what Bird sees as the family’s strength.

“The insight into those periods of your life and those particular perspectives disappears once you age them up. I’m not interested in a college-aged Jack-Jack. I’m just not. I’m interested in my sons, you know growing up. But in terms of the interest for me in this movie, it stays more iconic if everyone kind of situates themselves. I also was on the first eight seasons of The Simpsons and that’s worked out rather well for them. I’ll say for that.”

