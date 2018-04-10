New ‘WALL-E’ Collection Includes an Adorable Funko Pop Exclusive

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22nd, BoxLunch has launched a WALL-E collection that’s loaded with super adorable bags, shirts, socks, and more. There’s even a WALL-E cutting board – though I have to admit that I would feel bad chopping up stuff on the little bot. Well, everything except onions, because that would provide me with a viable excuse for all of the tears.

You can shop though the entire Disney / Pixar WALL-E collection right here, and all of the items are 20% to 30% off for a limited time. BoxLunch has informed us that additional items will be added on the 16th, including the BoxLunch exclusive Funko Pop figure pictured above. It features WALL-E holding the little boot seedling, and portions of the box, figure and packaging are made from recycled materials.

As it currently stands, our favorite item from the collection is the Loungefly bag and matching wallet, though all of the Earth Day-themed WALL-E shirts are fantastic as well. The “Keep it Clean” and “Never Too Late to Change” designs are also made with 50% recycled materials.

As noted, additional items in BoxLunch’s WALL-E collection will be made available on April 16th, including the Funko Pop figure. In fact, BoxLunch tells us that the WALL-E Pop figure will be made available online for $12.90 sometime between 12 am and 1 am EST on April 16th, so start preparing now if you want to grab one. Odds are that these will sell out quickly.

As for the rest of the BoxLunch WALL-E collection, expect to see some jewelry and an additional bag design or two added to the lineup on April 16th. Again, it’s probably a good idea to secure the stuff that’s available now while you can (especially when it comes to shirt sizes), and keep close tabs on BoxLunch.com for the rest of the items when they become available.

