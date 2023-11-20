Wallace and Gromit Studio Debunks Reports of Clay Shortage Limiting Future Films

Aardman will continue making its classic stop-motion films for some time to come. Monday, the Bristol-based studio debunked recent reports suggesting it had run out of the clay needed for its iconic animated style.

"We are touched about recent concern over the future of our beloved clay creations, but wanted to reassure fans that there is absolutely no need to worry," Aardman officials shared on in a statement posted across social media. "We have high levels of existing stocks of modeling clay to service current and future productions and, much like Wallace in his workshop, we have been tinkering away behind the scenes for quite some time with plans in place to ensure a smooth transition to new stocks to continue to make our iconic productions."

The initial worries were introduced in a new piece by The Telegraph, which reported on the closure of the last remaining factory that produced the exact type of clay Aardman uses in its productions.

"This Plasticine-like substance is an animator's dream: it's easy to mould, yet keeps its shape under hot studio lights," The Telgraph wrote in its report. "But in March this year, the only factory that made it, on the outskirts of Torquay, shut up shop. When its closure was announced, Aardman bought up every last block of Lewis Newplast that remained in the warehouse – enough for just one more film: the new Wallace & Gromit, coming in 2024. After that, until a suitable replacement can be found, or invented, that's it."

Now that the clay concerns have been addressed, the studio can now look ahead to the release of its next film, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

"Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they're breaking in!"

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget's voice cast includes Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, Zachary Levi as Rocky, Imelda Staunton as Bunty, Lynn Ferguson as Mac, Bella Ramsey as Molly, Jane Horrocks as Babs, Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle, David Bradley as Fowler, Romesh Ranganathan as Nick, Daniel Mays as Fetcher, and Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry.

