Warner Bros. to Put Coronavirus Malpractice Reporting System in Place for The Batman

After industry-wide shutdowns earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are looking to get cameras rolling again on various productions albeit with safety protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And when films such as Fantastic Beasts 3 and The Batman resume production in the United Kingdom, they'll do so with a new tool to report breaches in those safety protocols. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has created an anonymous reporting system in Europe that will allow cast and crew to alert senior management if they witness malpractice regarding coronavirus safety measures.

According to the report, Warner Bros. executive vice president of physical production Kevin Trehy detailed the measures in an industry panel organized by U.K. union Bectu last week. It's not clear exactly how the reporting tool will work, but it's meant to be a way to encourage those on set to have best practices when it comes to coronavirus safety protocol with Trehy noting that Warner Bros. is their "own strictest police force" when it comes to the protocols.

Production on both Fantastic Beasts 3 and The Batman were halted in March with both films expected to have 2021 release dates. Earlier this month, it was reported that The Batman was looking to get back into production in September with a big shift. Location-based shoots would be abandoned in favor of creating Matt Reeves' vision for Gotham City in a studio instead. Warner Bros. has not yet made any official announcement about The Batman's production restart, though with the DC Fandome event next month, it's possible some news or updates will come along with that regarding the eagerly anticipated film.

As for what production will look like more generally when work resumes, Trehy said in the meeting that flexibility is key as things return, particularly in terms of production schedules.

"No one knows what a schedule looks like in the new normal," Trehy said, adding that longer pre-shoot and prep periods would be needed and that productions would need to be able to "pivot" should things not work.

The Batman is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on October 1, 2021.

