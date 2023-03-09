Warner Bros. Exec Praises James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Plans

The live-action DC Universe is about to turn a unique corner, with James Gunn and Peter Safran steering the ship over at DC Studios. The duo have announced plans to bring a number of movies and television shows to life in the next few years, introducing beloved characters and lesser-known favorites to a whole new audience. While we're still a ways away from seeing those plans come to fruition, it sounds like those working behind the scenes are excited. During a panel at Morgan Stanley's investor conference, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels called the plans "an enormous opportunity".

"DC is an enormous opportunity and two important building blocks are in place now with the leadership team, Peter [Safran] and James [Gunn], and James has been breathing comics for as long as he's been alive, essentially," Wiedenfels explained (via Variety). "A great creative leader here. And the second building block that is in place is the one-company approach, because I think you can only manage a franchise if everything is coordinated and the team is working together extremely well. There's an enormous level of collaboration and joint decision making around what should work hand in hand across the franchise."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

