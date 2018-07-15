Warner Bros. Making New ‘Wizard of Oz’ Movie From Toto’s Perspective

Warner Bros. is returning to the world of Wizard of Oz, but this time the star of the project will be Dorothy’s dog, Toto.

The new movie will be an animated project from the perspective of Toto, Dorothy’s adorable puppy. The project is an adaptation of the children’s book Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz, a story written by Michael Morpurgo and illustrated by Emma Chichester Clark (via CBR).

Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz places Toto in the lead role as he narrates the classic story from his perspective. The film will be written by Mark Burton, who has previously worked on Madagascar, Wallace, and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and Gnomeo and Juliet.

Jared Stern and Winsor Yuan will be executive producing the project, with their previous projects including LEGO Batman (Stern), LEGO Ninjago (Stern), Silk (Yuan), and Lost Boy Found (Yuan).

The last adventure in the World of Oz was Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return, an animated film through Clarius Entertainment. The film featured Dorothy’s return to Oz, and stared Lea Michele, Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Kelsey Grammer, Tracey Adams, Michael Drawic, Martin Short, Bernadette Peters, and Oliver Platt, though it didn’t do much in terms of box office.

The last big feature was Disney’s Sam Raimi directed Oz: The Great and Powerful in 2013. The film starred James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz, Michele Williams, Zach Braff, Bill Cobbs, Joey King, and Tony Cox, and performed well at the box office. On a $215 million dollar budget, the film brought in $234 million domestically and over $493 million worldwide.

All of these are of course based on the 1939 original from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, itself based on the L. Frank Baum children’s book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The film starred Judy Garland as Dorothy and featured Ray Bolger, Bert Lahur, Jack Haley, Frank Morgan, Margaret Hamilton, and Billie Burke amongst its cast.

Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz currently has no release date.