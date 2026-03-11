5 More Game of Thrones Stories That Could Be Great Spinoff TV Shows Like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The success of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already piqued audiences’ interest in exploring other elements of the wider continuity of Game of Thrones. Almost immediately upon first airing, the huge potential of Game of Thrones was abundantly clear. Widely hailed as one of the best fantasy TV shows of all time throughout its run, Game of Thrones cemented itself as a pop culture phenomenon and quickly became one of the most talked-about TV shows in the world. Its expansive world and written source material provided many opportunities for spin-offs, many of which have been planned. Both House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms have proved popular, making further TV shows set in the universe seem likely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are several great candidates for potential TV show stories in the Game of Thrones universe. While some could center on Game of Thrones‘ best characters, others could explore portions of the history of Westeros as yet only hinted at within the continuity. With a wealth of history being part of the epic world-building of Game of Thrones, there’s an abundance of potential stories other spin-offs could focus on. Some have already been announced, but here are five more that could prove as successful as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

5) Robert’s Rebellion

Image via HBO

Despite being the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms at the beginning of the show, Robert Baratheon was never really one of Game of Thrones‘ most powerful characters. The show shared some details of the events that led to Robert being crowned King, and later went on to show brief glimpses of the war. Most of these came through the eyes of Eddard Stark and his memories, offering only a small insight into the wider conflict.

An entire show chronicling the struggles of Robert’s Rebellion could be excellent. It would feature younger versions of several fan-favorite Game of Thrones characters, and offer an opportunity to better see one of the most important pieces of context for the events of the original show. It would also feature plenty of the action and political maneuvering that made Game of Thrones so popular, and so it seems a no-brainer for the next spin-off.

4) Westeros’ Ancient History

Image via HBO

Throughout most of the show’s run, the White Walkers were Game of Thrones most terrifying and pressing concern. The threat faced by Westeros was a central part of the show’s story, with later seasons establishing the basic facts of the White Walkers’ creation. However, there’s a much greater wealth of stories to be explored in the events surrounding that moment.

A spin-off set in the days before the arrival of the First Men to Westeros could be excellent. It could follow the Children of the Forest and the other life-forms indigenous to Westeros, leading up to the arrival of humans to its shores. There’s clearly an epic saga to be told in the founding of the Seven Kingdoms, establishing the earliest history of the show’s continuity.

3) The Story of Valyria

Image via HBO

The continuity of Game of Thrones is packed with details that could easily facilitate a story of their own. One of the more mysterious elements of its history is that of Old Valyria, the destroyed empire that was once the home of the Targaryens. The show explains the basics about Valyria: it was an ancient, dragon-riding empire in Essos that was destroyed in a volcanic event 400 years before Game of Thrones‘ story.

A show exploring the culture and key players in Valyria’s history could be excellent. The potential Game of Thrones spin-off could also explore the origins of the Faceless Men, the mysterious sect of assassins who are masters of disguise. Valyria is one of the franchise’s most interesting untapped resources, so a spin-off detailing its most exciting moments would be incredible.

2) The Adventures of Brienne

Image via HBO

There are many supporting characters from Game of Thrones who could easily support their own spin-offs. However, very few of them appear to have the same potential as Brienne of Tarth. Her story throughout Game of Thrones saw her pursuing her dream of becoming a knight, which she is eventually able to achieve through hard work, determination, and dedication to knightly principles such as honor and loyalty.

Brienne is one of Game of Thrones‘ best swordfighters, so a spin-off chronicling her exploits would likely be packed with action. Her awkward exchanges with other characters and her consistent challenging of convention and stereotypes would also make for an entertaining and narratively powerful show. When it comes to individual characters from Game of Thrones, Brienne is the best candidate to lead a spin-off.

1) Bran the Builder & the Age of Heroes

Image via HBO

While House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms both serve as prequels, the best potential Game of Thrones spin-off would be set long before any of them. A character often referenced in the franchise is Bran the Builder, the legendary figure credited with the construction of the Wall and various other important structures, as well as the founder of House Stark. Bran was around during a time known as the Age of Heroes, which sounds like the perfect setting for a spin-off.

A show centering on Bran the Builder and the various ways in which he shaped Westeros’ future would be incredible. The Age of Heroes would undoubtedly feature many exciting characters and stories, which would suit the franchise perfectly. Perhaps the best part of all is how little has been established about the time period and its characters, giving the spin-off plenty of space to creatively breathe.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!