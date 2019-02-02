Two Untitled Warner Bros. “Event” Films Land 2021 Release Dates

Warner Bros. went on a bit of a scheduling spree Wednesday night, announcing new movies and giving release dates to several projects that were already in development. A slew of DC movies got slated for released, along with a couple of unknown films.

While untitled movies are never exactly a big deal, considering studios make a ton of movies and they could be anything, this duo of films are surrounded with a lot more mystery. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has slated untitled “event” films on July 16 and October 1, 2021.

Of course, there is no telling what an event film could be, especially when it’s labeled as a generic Warner Bros. title, rather than a part of a specific franchise. If it was referred to as a DC event film, it would be easy to assume we were getting another Justice League, or something along those lines. But given DC already has three films slated for 2021, that isn’t really an option.

Deadline describes the July event film as “a big title, big stars, and four-quad play.” With the gravitas behind the description and the mid-summer release date, it’s safe to assume that this is going to be a tentpole for the studio that year.

If WB is using one or both of these dates for an event based on existing intellectual property, there are definitely a few options. Harry Potter is one of the biggest IPs the company owns, and there are supposed to be three more Fantastic Beasts movies. The October date could be reserved for the third film in that series, but it’s unlikely. Another Fantastic Beasts would probably be announced as such, and both films in that series so far have been released in November.

WB also has moneymakers in the LEGO and MonsterVerse franchises. One of these event films could easily be a LEGO spinoff or another King Kong project. Other potential event-level properties include Hanna-Barbera, The Conjuring, Tom & Jerry, Space Jam, and others.

At this point, there’s no telling what either of these event films could be, but it sounds like Warner Bros. is putting together something substantial.

What do you think these "event" films could be?