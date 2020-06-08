Watch Psych 2: Lassie Come Home Opening Minutes Online

Ahead of the film's debut next month, NBCUniversal and Peacock have released the first four minutes of the upcoming streaming movie Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, which you can watch in the player above. A sequel to 2017’s Psych: The Movie, itself a follow-up to eight seasons of the USA Network, the film will arrive on the Peacock streaming service when it debuts to the masses on July 15. Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is directed by series creator Steve Franks, and is co-written by Franks, series star James Roday, and Andy Berman. Roday returns as Shawn Spencer with Dulé Hill as Burton "Gus" Guster.

Also returning for the movie are Maggie Lawson as Juliet "Jules" O'Hara, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick, Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer, and Tim Omundson as Carlton Jebediah Lassiter. The official description for the sequel reads:

"In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, Lassie begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to the Chief's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever."

There will be three tiers of Peacock available to customers when it formally launches in July, from Peacock Free to Peacock Premium to an Ad-Free version of Peacock Premium. The free version is free, Peacock Premium will be $4.99 a month (or free for XFinity subscribers and available now), and the Ad-Free version will be $9.99 per month (XFinity subscribers can grab this version for an extra $4.99 a month). The free version will not have access to the entire Peacock library and will only be subject to "select episodes of marquee Peacock originals."

In addition to all of the other content that will be available on Peacock, the streaming service will also be home to original content however much of their slate of originals have been delayed into 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Shows in development/production for Peacock include a new Battlestar Galactic, an adaptation of Brave New World, and MacGruber, plus revivals of Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.