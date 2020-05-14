Psych 2 Movie Sets Summer Premiere on Peacock

✖

The Psych 2 movie has set a summer premiere date on Peacock. The streaming platform has marked July 15th as the big day for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. Peacock has the film tabbed for the first salvo of releases on the service. But, there was a ton of content announced for the new streaming platform today as well. 2017’s Psych: The Movie is pretty well-loved by the fanbase and the sequel was going to be a big deal no matter what. NBCUniversal seized on that opportunity while looking for a beloved cable staple to anchor its digital offerings. Now, Shawn and Gus are back to entertain us during the summer months.

Peacock is hoping to make a big splash this year as people are looking for streaming content desperately while staying safe inside. Even with restrictions loosening around the United States, the available content for consuming will be more plentiful as the summer stretches onward. This was a win-win situation for both Psych and Peacock. Making money on TV movies can be difficult for broadcast networks and the streaming service needed content that people couldn’t find on any of their competitors.

Starring James Roday as Shawn Spencer, Dulé Hill as Burton "Gus" Guster, Maggie Lawson as Juliet "Jules" O'Hara, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick, Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer, and Tim Omundson as Carlton Jebediah Lassiter, the OG crew reunites once again -- this time in Santa Barbara -- when Lassie is ambushed on the job and left for dead…

In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, Lassie begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to the Chief's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych: The Movie 2, hailing from Universal Content Productions (UCP) in association with Thruline Entertainment, will be directed by series creator Steve Franks, and is co-written by Franks, Roday and Andy Berman. Franks, Chris Henze of Thruline, Roday, and Hill are set to executive produce. Production is set to begin this March in Vancouver, son!

