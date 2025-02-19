After finishing its box office run, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is speeding into living rooms. The third installment in the live-action/animated trilogy grossed a ring-worthy $478.5 million at the global box office since its release on Dec. 20, outpacing Pokémon Detective Pikachu to become the second highest-grossing video game-based movie of all time behind the Blue Blur’s old rival: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. But in Sonic 3, Team Sonic has a new rival seeking revenge: the Keanu Reeves-voiced Shadow the Hedgehog.

Get your revenge guac ready and keep reading to find out all the ways to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3 online now, including for free.

Where Is Sonic 3 Streaming?

Starting Feb. 18, you can stream Sonic the Hedgehog 3 here on Paramount+. If you don’t have a Paramount+ subscription, you can purchase Sonic 3 digitally (priced $14.99) on retailers like Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Prime Video, and Apple TV. Additionally, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3-Movie Collection bundle is currently on sale (priced $29.99) on Fandango at Home.

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Streaming Free?

A subscription is required to watch on Paramount+, but Sonic 3 is streamable for free with a catch. New, first-time Paramount+ subscribers can sign up for a free 7-day trial to watch Sonic 3 and more titles at no cost for their first week. You can try Paramount+ for free and

choose to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends; the Paramount+ Essential plan (with ads) starts at $7.99/month, while Paramount+ with SHOWTIME is $12.99/month or less for students.

Additionally, the Paramount+ Essential Plan is included with a Walmart+ membership.

Are There Any Post Credit Scenes in Sonic 3?

Sonic 3 has two post-credit scenes, so you’ll want to watch through the end credits to catch a glimpse of new characters and one final scene confirming the fate of a major character (here’s what it means).

Who Voices Shadow in Sonic 3? Who’s in the Cast?

Keanu Reeves (the Matrix and John Wick movies) voices Shadow the Hedgehog, joining a cast that includes Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik/Eggman and Professor Gerald Robotnik, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey (from the Sonic games) as the voice of Tails, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Adam Pally as Wade Whipple, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, Tika Sumpter as Maddie, and James Marsden as Tom.

Additional cast members include Natasha Rothwell as Maddie’s sister, Rachel; Shemar Moore as Randall; Krysten Ritter as G.U.N. Director Rockwell; and Alyla Browne as Maria, the young girl who befriends Shadow.

What Is Sonic 3 About?

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Where Can I Watch Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022), and the Knuckles series (2024) are all streaming on Paramount+. If you’re watching the Sonic movies in order, Knuckles is set between the events of Sonic 2 and Sonic 3.

Team Sonic races back into theaters when Sonic 4 opens on March 19, 2027. Here’s how Sonic 3 sets up the upcoming fourth movie.