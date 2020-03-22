Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 22)

It’s the last full week of the month and before Netflix has an incredibly busy April, the streamer has a few mainstays to add to the service this week. Leading the way in original content has to be Jason Bateman and Laura Linney’s Ozark, the crime thriller that has more twists and turns than the world’s biggest amusement park attraction. The third season of the acclaimed Netflix hit sees the return of Bateman and Linney, who play Marty and Wendy Byrde. Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner are also on deck to return as the Byrde children followed by Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore) and Janet McTeer as Helen Pierce. The third season will also see the Ozark debuts of Iron Fist alumnus Tom Pelphrey and Jessica Francis Duke (Jessica Jones).

That’s due out Friday. Thursday will see the release of Netflix Anime’s 7SEEDS Part Two while Netflix Family has a third season of YooHoo to the Rescue on tap for release Wednesday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the ongoing coronavirus crisis, many have taken to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu to pass the time while in quarantine. As a result, Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos announced earlier this week the streamer would be paying out upwards of $100 million to Netflix crew members that have found themselves out of work due to the shutdowns. You can read the full statement from Sarandos here.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week. What movies and shows are you looking forward to watching most? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Monday, March 23

Sol Levante*

Wednesday, March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution*

Curtiz*

The Occupant (Hogar)*

YooHoo to the Rescue, Season Three*

Thursday, March 26

7SEEDS, Part Two*

Blood Father

Unorthodox*

Friday, March 27