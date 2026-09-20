Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2026 (Including VisionQuest)

The weather might not quite feel like it, but we are firmly in fall territory. Starbucks has brought back the pumpkin spice latte, the summer blockbuster is behind us, back to school season is pretty much over, and if the calendar is to be believed we’re half way through the month of September. That means that October is right around the corner, bringing with it pumpkin carving, spooky season, hopefully cooler weather (if you’re into that sort of thing), and new programming on streaming platforms. Mid-month is usually pretty early for a lot of major streaming lineup reveals, but Disney+ is one of the first out of the gate this fall, revealing what subscribers have to look forward to as we head into a new month and we think that there is a little something for everyone on this lineup — with one particularly exciting upcoming release for Marvel fans timed just head of Avengers: Doomsday.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As you scroll the list below, you’ll notice that there are a lot of podcast episodes coming to Disney+, but don’t let that discourage you if that’s not exactly your thing. While Disney+ isn’t like some platforms that drops a ton of movies at the start of each month, there are a lot of great offerings to be had. Animation fans will have a great month with the arrival of Adventure Time: Side Quests season 2 on October 2nd and Big City Greens season 5 a little later in the month. But the big drop that most fans are waiting for is, of course, VisionQuest. The upcoming MCU series debuts on October 14th and will see episodes arrive weekly. With Avengers: Doomsday coming up in December, pretty much every Marvel fan is excited for this one. Want to see what else Disney+ is bringing in October? Just scroll on.
October 1st
Dancing With the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Halloweentown Episode
Hey Jonahs! – New Podcast Episode
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2)
Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
October 2nd
Adventure Time: Side Quests (Season 2)
Coven Academy (Season 1)
Pupstruction (Season 3)
October 3rd
Africa Earth’s Wild Home (Season 1)
Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (Season 7)
October 4th
We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 5th
Between Steps (Season 1)
Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
October 6th
Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Between Steps (Season 1) – New Episode
Dancing With the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episodes
StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 7th
Big City Greens (Season 5) – Halloween Special Episode
Gracie’s Corner – New Episodes
Gracie’s Corner: Shorts – New Episodes
Kiff – Halloween Special Episode
Merry Berry Love (Season 1)
Phineas and Ferb – Halloween Special Premiere
Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild (Season 1)
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Season 2)
October 8th
Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
October 9th
Benefits with Friends (Season 2)
October 10th
Cartoonified! with Kiff: Shorts (Season 2)
October 11th
We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 12th
Between Steps (Season 1)
Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
October 13th
Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Between Steps (Season 1)
Dancing With the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
October 14th
Megastorm (Season1)
Merry Berry Love (Season 1)
VisionQuest (Premiere)
October 15th
Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
October 16th
SuperKities: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (Season 3)
October 17th
Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8)
Locker Diaries: Coven
Super Scam Me
October 18th
We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 19th
Between Steps (Season 1)
Handsome – New Podcast Episode
Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
October 20th
Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Between Steps (Season 1)
Dancing With the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 21st
Merry Berry Love (Season 1)
VisionQuest – New Episode
October 22nd
Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
October 24th
Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8)
Locker Diaries: Coven Academy
October 26th
Between Steps (Season 1)
Handsom
Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
October 27th
Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
Between Steps (Season 1)
Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
Stick to United with Wayne Rooney – New Podcast Episode
StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 28th
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes
Merry Berry Love (Season 1)
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1)
VisionQuest – New Episode
October 29th
Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
October 30th
Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes
October 31st
Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8)
Locker Diaries: Coven Academy