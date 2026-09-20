Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2026 (Including VisionQuest)

The weather might not quite feel like it, but we are firmly in fall territory. Starbucks has brought back the pumpkin spice latte, the summer blockbuster is behind us, back to school season is pretty much over, and if the calendar is to be believed we’re half way through the month of September. That means that October is right around the corner, bringing with it pumpkin carving, spooky season, hopefully cooler weather (if you’re into that sort of thing), and new programming on streaming platforms. Mid-month is usually pretty early for a lot of major streaming lineup reveals, but Disney+ is one of the first out of the gate this fall, revealing what subscribers have to look forward to as we head into a new month and we think that there is a little something for everyone on this lineup — with one particularly exciting upcoming release for Marvel fans timed just head of Avengers: Doomsday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you scroll the list below, you’ll notice that there are a lot of podcast episodes coming to Disney+, but don’t let that discourage you if that’s not exactly your thing. While Disney+ isn’t like some platforms that drops a ton of movies at the start of each month, there are a lot of great offerings to be had. Animation fans will have a great month with the arrival of Adventure Time: Side Quests season 2 on October 2nd and Big City Greens season 5 a little later in the month. But the big drop that most fans are waiting for is, of course, VisionQuest. The upcoming MCU series debuts on October 14th and will see episodes arrive weekly. With Avengers: Doomsday coming up in December, pretty much every Marvel fan is excited for this one. Want to see what else Disney+ is bringing in October? Just scroll on.

October 1st

Dancing With the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Halloweentown Episode

Hey Jonahs! – New Podcast Episode

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2)

Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

October 2nd

Adventure Time: Side Quests (Season 2)

Coven Academy (Season 1)

Pupstruction (Season 3)

October 3rd

Africa Earth’s Wild Home (Season 1)

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (Season 7)

October 4th

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 5th

Between Steps (Season 1)

Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

October 6th

Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Between Steps (Season 1) – New Episode

Dancing With the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episodes

StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 7th

Big City Greens (Season 5) – Halloween Special Episode

Gracie’s Corner – New Episodes

Gracie’s Corner: Shorts – New Episodes

Kiff – Halloween Special Episode

Merry Berry Love (Season 1)

Phineas and Ferb – Halloween Special Premiere

Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild (Season 1)

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Season 2)

October 8th

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

October 9th

Benefits with Friends (Season 2)

October 10th

Cartoonified! with Kiff: Shorts (Season 2)

October 11th

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 12th

Between Steps (Season 1)

Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

October 13th

Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Between Steps (Season 1)

Dancing With the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

October 14th

Megastorm (Season1)

Merry Berry Love (Season 1)

VisionQuest (Premiere)

October 15th

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

October 16th

SuperKities: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (Season 3)

October 17th

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8)

Locker Diaries: Coven

Super Scam Me

October 18th

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 19th

Between Steps (Season 1)

Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

October 20th

Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Between Steps (Season 1)

Dancing With the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 21st

Merry Berry Love (Season 1)

VisionQuest – New Episode

October 22nd

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

October 24th

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8)

Locker Diaries: Coven Academy

October 26th

Between Steps (Season 1)

Handsom

Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

October 27th

Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Between Steps (Season 1)

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Stick to United with Wayne Rooney – New Podcast Episode

StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 28th

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes

Merry Berry Love (Season 1)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1)

VisionQuest – New Episode

October 29th

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

October 30th

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes

October 31st

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8)

Locker Diaries: Coven Academy