Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of May 24)

It's the last full week of May, meaning it's the lightest week of the month for new content on Netflix. Before the streamer has an influx of content next week as we get into June, there are still a few bright points this week with some movies and series that will excite many. As of Monday, the streaming giant added Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems, the critically acclaimed dark comedy from the Safdie Brothers that earned Sandler rave reviews. In fact, depending on who you ask, Sandler should have been in contention for, at the minimum, a nomination at the Academy Awards for Best Actor.

Fast forward to Friday and Space Force hits the services at long last. A parody based on the branch of the military of the same name, the series reunites Steve Carell and Greg Daniels after the two worked on The Office years ago. Other cast members include John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz, so there's no doubt the series will have you full of laughs as you head into the weekend.

See the full list of Netflix's new arrivals below: