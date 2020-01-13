Adam Sandler Breaks Silence on Oscars Snub

The nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced on Monday morning and, as always, there are plenty of snubs in just about every category. Now these snubs are different depending on who you ask, and it’s hard to recognize every great movie, director, and performance every year, especially when there are so few nominations. However, there are always a few missing names that are nearly universally agreed upon as major oversights. This year, along with Lupita Nyong’o, Adam Sandler seems to be one of the actors that everyone believes should be on the ticket.

Sandler delivered a one-of-a-kind performance in Josh and Benny Safdie’s Uncut Gems, completely flipping the script on his usual movie schtick. It’s a gut-wrenching film anchored by perhaps the best performance of Sandler’s career. Plenty of fans around the world are disappointed to see that their beloved Sandman was ignored by Oscar voters, but Sandler is taking it in stride.

Following the nominations, Sandler tweeted about his lack of recognition with a joke about being able to stop wearing suits for all of the awards events. He also managed to sneak in a congratulatory message for Kathy Bates, who was nominated for her role in Richard Jewell.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.”

If you don’t understand Sandler’s reference, take a look back at one of his most popular movies. The photo included in the tweet shows Bates in Waterboy, where she played Bobby Boucher’s Mama.

With Sandler being snubbed by the Academy ahead of this year’s Oscars, it’s time to see if he follows through on his promise to pay everyone back for ignoring him. In December, Sandler appeared on The Howard Stern Show and said that he would make a terrible movie on purpose if he didn’t get nominated for an Oscar.

“If I don’t get it, I’m going to f**king come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” he said.

So, the ball’s in your court, Sandman. When is Jack and Jill 2 hitting Netflix?