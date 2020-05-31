Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of May 31)

At last, it's the first week of the month and it looks like Netflix has one of its biggest content dumps in months this week. With something new on tap every day throughout the week, the streamer has a massive day on Monday with its traditional licensed content rollout. Monday alone, classics like All Dogs Go to Heaven, Clueless, ET, The Silence of the Lambs, Starship Troopers, and V for Vendetta will be added to the service.

That's not even including the hefty week the streaming giant has in store for original content. Tuesday features the debut of the final season for Fuller House while Friday sees the release of the final season for 13 Reasons Why. The first three seasons of the critically acclaimed Hannibal also get released Friday as does the fifth season of Queer Eye.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.