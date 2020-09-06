Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 6)

Another week into September, Netflix is taking a step back on the release of content for the next few days. For the first time in a while, the streaming giant is only releasing new movies and shows four days throughout the week, particularly stacking things up on the back half.

The platform is releasing a handful of international films this week, though The Babysitter: Killer Queen is hands-down the anchor of the week. McG's follow-up to the budding cult classic released in 2017 features the return of the majority of the cast of the comedy-horror, including Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, and Ken Marino. Though Samara Weaving hasn't been included on any of the marketing material to-date, there's a moment in the trailer released that suggests she could also return.

The movie's full synopsis is below.

"Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night."

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week.