Paul Bettany Reveals the Marvel Performance He Believes Should Have Been Nominated for an Oscar

As Paul Bettany makes the rounds for his VisionQuest press tour, as the show is just around the corner, premiering on Disney+ in just four days, he has been reflecting on all things MCU, from Vision and Wanda’s iconic love story to his own experience working on the films and WandaVision and more. Recently, he’s also shared some insights into what it was like working with his many Avengers costars and what, more broadly, he thinks of them and their various performances. In a new interview, he has also shared the one performance throughout the MCU’s movies and shows that he believes was “Oscar-worthy” and deserved a nomination—and fans clearly agree.

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Specifically, speaking with Entertainment Weekly at New York Comic Con, Bettany said, “I have to say that Endgame, which I am not in, so I can say this, is a fantastic movie. It’s a fantastic movie, and anybody who has actually made a movie knows how hard, when they watch it, that movie would have been to make. And the performance that [Downey Jr.] gives is absolutely Oscar-worthy, and he should have been nominated. It’s an extraordinary performance.” Sadly, Downey Jr. wasn’t nominated for an Oscar despite his incredible performance, which may be symptomatic of the fact that superhero movies generally don’t receive the level of recognition throughout awards season that many believe they should. Nevertheless, fans are absolutely jumping on Bettany’s comments and voicing their strong agreement.

MCU Fans Are Enthusiastically Agreeing With Bettany’s Assessment

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In response to Entertainment Weekly’s Instagram post of Bettany’s interview, commenters are voicing their own opinions about Downey Jr.’s Avengers: Endgame performance, and it’s clear that many are in complete agreement with Bettany. One commenter wrote, “I agree, he should have been nominated, and Endgame should have received many nominations for being a movie that has never been done before. At least Robert won for Oppenheimer!” Yet another commenter echoed, “Yes…the raw emotion he channeled through his eyes..his performance was perfection he deserved an Oscar.” One person also feels acknowledging just Endgame isn’t enough, saying, “I think not only Endgame but also Civil War! He’s been incredible in MCU.”

Of course, Downey Jr.’s time in the MCU is far from over, as he is now playing Doctor Doom in Doomsday. Perhaps this performance will win him the MCU Oscar that both Bettany and many within the fanbase are hoping to see him receive. While it’s, as previously mentioned, not quite as common with franchises like the MCU for actors to be nominated for and/or win major awards like an Oscar, it’s also not impossible, and there is obviously a push for Downey Jr. to be among those who are recognized for their work on these movies with such a prestigious award.

What do you think? Should Endgame have earned Downey Jr. an Oscar nomination? Share your thoughts down below.