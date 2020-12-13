Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of December 13)
It's the week before Christmas, and Netflix has one of its biggest weeks on tap throughout the month of December. Friday is the busiest day of the week for the streamer, a day which will see the release of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the final film Chadwick Boseman starred in prior to his death. The day will also see the release of a handful of Jeopardy! episodes new to the service, like Jeopardy! Champion Run V and VI and the Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament.
Netflix Originals are also sprinkled throughout the week, like A California Christmas on Monday and the highly anticipated Netflix Documentary The Ripper on Wednesday. Other originals set for release this week include a second volume of Song Exploder, Tiny Pretty Things, and How to Ruin Christmas: A Wedding.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.
Tuesday, December 15
- Black Ink Crew New York, Season One and Two
- The Challenge, Seasons Ten and Thirteen
- The Grizzlies
- The Professor and the Madman
- Pup Academy, Season Two
- Song Exploder, Volume Two*
- Teen Mom 2, Seasons One and Two
Wednesday, December 16
- Anitta: Made in Honorio*
- BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America*
- How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding*
- Nocturnal Animals
- The Ripper*
- Run On*
- Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special*
Friday, December 18
- Guest House
- Home for Christmas, Season Two*
- Jeopardy! Champion Run V
- Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
- Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournmanet
- Jeopardy! College Championship
- Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom*
- Sweet Home*
*****
* Denotes Netflix Originals
What shows and movies do you plan on binging this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev