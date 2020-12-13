Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of December 13)

It's the week before Christmas, and Netflix has one of its biggest weeks on tap throughout the month of December. Friday is the busiest day of the week for the streamer, a day which will see the release of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the final film Chadwick Boseman starred in prior to his death. The day will also see the release of a handful of Jeopardy! episodes new to the service, like Jeopardy! Champion Run V and VI and the Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament.

Netflix Originals are also sprinkled throughout the week, like A California Christmas on Monday and the highly anticipated Netflix Documentary The Ripper on Wednesday. Other originals set for release this week include a second volume of Song Exploder, Tiny Pretty Things, and How to Ruin Christmas: A Wedding.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.