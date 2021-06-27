Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of June 27)
The first of July is nearly upon us, and Netflix is having one of its largest licensed film dumps in recent memory. Beyond that, there are even a few Netflix Originals that some could consider the anchors of the week. Wednesday sees the release of America: The Motion Picture, an animated feature film geared for adults recounting the founding of America with a sci-fi twist. The film features Channing Tatum, Bobby Moynihan, Simon Pegg, Judy Greer, Raoul Trujillo, and Killer Mike amongst others on the voice cast.
Fast forward to Friday, and Netflix's first Fear Street part goes live — the first of three movies that will be released in consecutive weeks. This live-action adaptation of RL Stine's book series is set in 1994 while the movie released on July 9th will be in 1978 and the movie on July 16th will be in the 1600s.
On Wednesday, dozens of licensed movies will be added from the Austin Powers and Karate Kid trilogies to Stark Trek, Talladega Nights, Air Force One, and countless others. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!
Wednesday, June 30
- America: The Motion Picture*
- Lying and Stealing
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork*
Thursday, July 1
- Air Force One
- Audible*
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Boogie Nights
- Born to Play
- Charlie's Angels
- Congo
- Dennis the Menace
- Dynasty Warriors*
- Generation 56k*
- Hampstead
- Hunter X Hunter, Season Six
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life As We Know It
- Love Actually
- Mary Magdalene
- Masameer County, Season One
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight Run
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway*
- MortalKombat
- Mother's Day
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ophelia
- Quarantine Tales, Season One
- Rainbow Rangers, Season One
- Sailor Moon Crystal
- She's Out of My League
- Spanglish
- Star Trek
- Stuart Little
- Supermarket Sweep, Season One
- Sword of Trust
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- The Beguiled
- The Beast of Enemies
- The Bureau of Magical Things, Season One
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid II
- The Karate Kid III
- The Strangers
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- What Dreams May Come
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
- Young Royals, Season One*
- Zathura: A Space Adventure
Friday, July 2
- Big Timber, Season One*
- Fear Street: 1994*
- Haseen Dillruba*
- Holiday on Mars
- Mortel, Season Two*
- RattleSnake - The Ahanna Story
- Snowpiercer
- The 8th Night*
Saturday, July 3
- Grey's Anatomy, Season 17
Which series have you been binging? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev