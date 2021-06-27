Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of June 27)

The first of July is nearly upon us, and Netflix is having one of its largest licensed film dumps in recent memory. Beyond that, there are even a few Netflix Originals that some could consider the anchors of the week. Wednesday sees the release of America: The Motion Picture, an animated feature film geared for adults recounting the founding of America with a sci-fi twist. The film features Channing Tatum, Bobby Moynihan, Simon Pegg, Judy Greer, Raoul Trujillo, and Killer Mike amongst others on the voice cast.

Fast forward to Friday, and Netflix's first Fear Street part goes live — the first of three movies that will be released in consecutive weeks. This live-action adaptation of RL Stine's book series is set in 1994 while the movie released on July 9th will be in 1978 and the movie on July 16th will be in the 1600s.

On Wednesday, dozens of licensed movies will be added from the Austin Powers and Karate Kid trilogies to Stark Trek, Talladega Nights, Air Force One, and countless others. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!