Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 4)

As we near Halloween, Netflix is taking full advantage of the season to release a handful of its spookiest properties at some point in the next couple of days. Though there's just a dozen or movies and shows being added to the streamer this week, Netflix has saved some of its bigger-budget projects just for this week. The whole slate is arguably anchored by the Netflix Originals being released on Friday, October 9th — a slate that includes the highly anticipated The Haunting of Bly Manor, a follow-up to the platform's critically acclaimed The Haunting of Hill House. Friday also sees the debut of The Forty-Year-Old Version, a comedy film from debut filmmaker Radha Blank. Blank's directorial debut almost has a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

To quell any mid-week blues, Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween premiers on Wednesday, adding another comedy horror to Netflix's ever-growing slate. Another feature between the streamer and Sandler, Hubie features a massive ensemble cast that includes the likes of Kevin James, Julie Bown, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Peyton List, China McClain, Steve Buscemi, Kenan Thompson, Tim Meadows, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Ben Still, and Shaquille O'Neal, amongst others.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.