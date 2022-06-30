White Men Can't Jump Reboot Adds Two New Cast Members

Earlier this year, Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes, and Rosie Perez made a special appearance at the Academy Awards to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their beloved film, White Men Can't Jump. The movie saw Herreslon and Snipes teaming up to hustle folks on the basketball court. Now, the iconic story is returning in a reboot that will offer a new take on the 1992 film. Earlier this year, rapper Jack Harlow had been cast in the remake which just added two new cast members. According to Deadline, Myles Bullock (BMF) and Vince Staples (Lazor Wulf) are the latest actors to join the cast.

Harlow, Bullock, and Staples will also be joined by Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera 'Tee' Kissen, and more. Harlow is playing the role originated by Harrelson with Walls taking on Snipes' part. Bullock will play Renzo, one of Kamal's (Walls) best friends since high school. "Sarcastic and a bit of a goofy guy, he is the tallest player on the court who hates being forced to get rebounds but will step up his game if it means supporting the team." Currently, Staples' role is unknown. You can read the synopsis for the original White Men Can't Jump movie below:

"Billy and Sydney think they're the best basketball hustlers in town, so when they join forces, nothing can stop them, except each other. To add to their problems, Billy owes money and is being chased by a pair of gangster types."

In a recent interview with Variety, Jack Harlow expressed the desire to grow his career.

"Sometimes artists will assume characters for a verse or a feature — Kendrick does that, Em had it with Slim Shady, and sometimes in the studio my engineer will even encourage me to 'get out of Jack Harlow.' That's something I'd have to work on intentionally, and maybe I will." He added, Especially now, I work out of fear ... I'm terrified to fall off and lose my spot or lose the ground I've covered, or not reach the potential that people see. Every time I sit courtside at these games or go to the Met Gala or maybe the Grammys, what's in my head is 'I've gotta be here next year.' I don't want this to be the last time."

White Men Can't Jump does not yet have a release date.