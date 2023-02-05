White Men Can't Jump Remake Gets First Trailer

In 1992, Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes, and Rosie Perez starred in White Men Can't Jump, a beloved film that followed two men as they teamed up to hustle people on the basketball court. It was previously announced that a remake was in the works with rapper Jack Harlow and Teen Wolf's Sinqua Walls set to lead the film alongside Myles Bullock, Vince Staples, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera 'Tee' Kissen, and more. Last month, it was announced that the remake would be coming out this year, and the first trailer is finally here.

"Play hard, hustle harder. White Men Can't Jump, starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, streaming May 19 on Hulu," 20th Century Studio shared on YouTube. You can check out the trailer below:

"We're taking some elements, like a white guy and a black guy playing basketball, but we're flippin' it. We've got a whole new story, whole new approach, whole new tempo, whole new rhythm, but it's gonna be something that everyone can enjoy. I can't wait for the world to see that one. I think that's gonna be great, as well," director Calmatic previously shared. "We locked the edit maybe a couple days ago. I feel like we gotta finish the sound mixing, throw some songs in there, get it color correct, and take it through the final stages of post. And then, I'm sure you guys will see something really soon. It's definitely coming out this year."

What's Next For Jack Harlow?

In a recent interview with Variety, Harlow expressed the desire to grow his career.

"Sometimes artists will assume characters for a verse or a feature — Kendrick does that, Em had it with Slim Shady, and sometimes in the studio my engineer will even encourage me to 'get out of Jack Harlow.' That's something I'd have to work on intentionally, and maybe I will." He added, Especially now, I work out of fear ... I'm terrified to fall off and lose my spot or lose the ground I've covered, or not reach the potential that people see. Every time I sit courtside at these games or go to the Met Gala or maybe the Grammys, what's in my head is 'I've gotta be here next year.' I don't want this to be the last time."

White Men Can't Jump hits Hulu on May 19th.